Multiple Celebrities Cameo In The Latest Mandalorian Episode







It is not uncommon for a television series to feature guest appearances from well-known actors and celebrities. Whether that person or persons is playing themselves or a one-off character in the show often varies. In the case of Star Wars there have been a few examples, be it in animation, video games, or even live-action.



However, the latest episode of the hit show The Mandalorian was loaded with cameos from big names known across the entertainment industry.







The first major appearance was veteran actor Christopher Lloyd who plays Droid expert Commissioner Helgait and serves as the episode’s antagonist. Helgait is responsible for a series of malfunctioning droids after rebelling against the Duchess of Plazir-15. He was previously a separatist during the Clone Wars and was loyal to Count Dooku.



The other big cameos are music artist Lizzo and comedian/musician Jack Black as the rulers of Plazir-15. Both Bo-Katan and Din Djarin help the royals with the outbreak of rogue droids while also looking for Bo-Katan’s former army which has been taken over by Axe Woves.







Despite these cameos meant to be just for fun in a Where’s Waldo? kind of way fans have felt mixed about the oddball inclusions. Many taking it as a sign that the once “must-see” series for Disney+ is now becoming a joke.



The third season of the show hasn’t been met with much fanfare. Season 2 ended in a huge way with the return of Luke Skywalker. But with the failures of shows such as The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi fans don’t seem that interested anymore.



What do you think of these celebrity cameos? Were they a welcomed addition or a distraction? Let us know your thoughts.





Source: Screen Rant