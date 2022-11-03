More Than 30 Marvel Heroes and Villains Will Appear During Marvel Day At Sea

Disney has announced that their upcoming Disney Cruise Lines ‘Marvel Day at Sea’ sailing will feature more than 30 heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe.

The sailings will leave from Miami and will run on sailings from January-March, 2023 on the Disney Dream.

More than 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be on the cruise in new live entertainment and meets:

Guests can interact with some of the mightiest Marvel Super Heroes and the menacing foes who oppose them, including the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson , Mighty Thor , Shang-Chi , Ms. Marvel , Ant-Man and the Wasp , Kate Bishop and more. Returning fan-favorites include Spider-Man , Iron Man , Black Panther , Captain Marvel , Thor , Loki and Black Widow .

A brand-new take on "Heroes Unite" — the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics — will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure. The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

New in the Walt Disney Theatre, "Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular" will keep you and your family on the edge of your seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Young recruits will sharpen their super hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids' club.

Families can dress up as their favorite Marvel Super Hero or Villain for an exciting costume bash.

Join favorite Disney friends for a high-energy party on the upper decks during Mickey and Minnie's Super Hero Celebration

Adults can dance the night away with Star-Lord and Gamora at the adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party; and more.

There are different itineraries for 2023!

Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Jan. 7, 2023

Jan. 21, 2023

Feb. 4, 2023

Feb. 18,2023

March 4, 2023

Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.

Jan. 16, 2023

Jan. 30, 2023

Feb. 13, 2023

Feb. 27, 2023

