More Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Merch Arrives For May The 4th!







May the 4th is here; with it, shopDisney has dropped a load of new merchandise. In addition, this year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. So, get ready for lots of Ewoks!

The new Star Wars merch ranges from t-shirts to mugs to plushies and even LEGOs. The artwork on these items retains that vintage look you’ll remember from the early 1980s. Heck, even the Ewok designs from the Nelvana cartoon are represented. How’s that for retro?

Speaking of Ewoks, a cute Wicket Cuddleez plush measures 25″ long. He lays there as if a Stormtrooper had bagged him and is now using him as a rug. The Wicket plush is $39.99.

Other Ewok-related items include a horn and bow and arrow set. These are for kids, of course. The arrows have suction cups on the tips. The toys are $24.99 and $29.99.

Some high-priced items include the Luke Skywalker 40th anniversary Legacy Lightsaber set. This $249.99 case includes Luke’s lightsaber, as seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. It appears to be much like the other saber available in Galaxy’s Edge; however, this version includes the blade and a display stand.

The Emperor’s Throne Room has gotten the LEGO treatment. This $99.99 kit recreates the iconic battle between Darth Vader and Luke during the climax of the last real Star Wars movie.

Finally, we move past Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and onto newer additions to the franchise’s lore with a remote-controlled BD Unit. BD-1 was introduced to us thanks to Jedi: Fallen Order and the little droid reappeared in the game’s sequel. The $109.99 droid comes with the same controller as the R2 and BB units found in Galaxy’s Edge.

[Source: shopDisney]