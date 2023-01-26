More Disney Funko Pop! Figures Up For Pre-Order Including Marvel!

Funko is celebrating their Funko Fair 2023 this week. Along with the event are a bunch of new Funko Pop! figures that are available for pre-order, with many being exclusives. Yesterday we posted a look at some of the new figures available and more have been announced or released. Several figures are available for pre-order from places like Amazon, Entertainment Earth and Walmart, as well as exclusives to Funko and other retailers.
Amazon Exclusive Walt Disney and Train – $24.99 (Pre-order for March 15)
Amazon Exclusive Steamboat Car Train – $15 (Pre-order for May 9)
Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America: Civil War Build A Scene – Black Widow Figure 4 of 12- $13.99 (Pre-order for April 25)
Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop! & Pin: The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – 60th Anniversary, Thor -$19.99
Exclusive Die Cast Mickey will be available on Funko.com for $50 (pre-order for March 6)
BAM exclusive Rueben with Grilled Cheese pre-order – $14.99
I Am Groot! Collection
Funko Pop! Moments Deluxe: Avengers: Endgame – Thor’s House – $59.99 (pre-order for April 11)
Here are some other ones we found:
Movie Poster Pinocchio Figure – $49.96 (pre-order for May 1)
Art Cover Disney 100 Oswald – $19.88 (pre-order for June)
