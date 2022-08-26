Mondo To Release Classic She-Hulk Comic Posters

The fourth-wall-breaking green goddess of Marvel Comics may finally have her own Disney+ series, but it isn’t exactly doing justice to a great comic run that premiered in 1989. Nevertheless, when these gaps in quality appear, someone is right around the corner, ready to fill them.

For fans of the John Byrne run of The Sensational She-Hulk, Mondo is releasing this crisp-looking 24×36 screen print. It is printed on 100 lbs. paper and is priced at $55. The Sensational She-Hulk #1 Poster is expected to ship in January. This poster is limited to only 220 copies and is being printed by Lady Lazarus out of Houston, Texas. Mondo is allowing only one print per person/household to be sold.

Not enough sexy She-Hulk for you? Then how about getting two posters? Then, add to the classic with this Jen Bartel’s take on the gamma green attorney. This poster is from the fifth issue of She-Hulk’s 2022 relaunched comic. #5 is limited to 220 prints and measures 24×36. Like the other poster, this one is a screenprint on Cougar Smooth Uncoated White 100 lbs. paper. It’s priced at $50 and will ship out, probably, in January.

If you were wondering if Disney+’s She-Hulk Attorney At Law was worth your time, it is only if you think Twitter is real life. If you love your scripts written from the perspective of someone who wants to project their narrow worldview into the expansive Marvel universe, then this thing is perfect for ya.

She-Hulk also makes you wonder why the MCU never reintroduced The Leader into Hulk’s storylines rather than ultimately making him a side character. Think about it. Hulk only ever had one real nemesis since the MCU launched, and that was Abomination. Over ten years later, hardly any other Hulk-centric villains ever made their way into the MCU, but now She-Hulk gets her own series and unique foes. Is this a rights issue or something else?

[Source: Mondo]

