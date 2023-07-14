Mondo To Release Beautiful LPs of Pixar Classics At SDCC

Mondo will be bringing exclusive Pixar LPs to this year’s SDCC! Check out below what will be available at booth 5137!

Coco’s soundtrack has been remastered specifically for the 180-gram vinyl records. Side A of the first disc contains all the songs, while the remaining side and second disc are filled with Michael Giacchino’s score. It is an SDCC exclusive and is priced at $40

The 2X Coco LP will be available at booth 5137. Check out the tracklist below.

Disc 1 / Side A – SONGS

1. Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)
performed by Benjamin Bratt
2. Much Needed Advice
performed by Benjamin Bratt and Antonio Sol
3. Everyone Knows Juanita
performed by Gael García Bernal
4. Un Poco Loco
performed by Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal
5. Jálale
performed by Mexican Institute of Sound
6. The World Es Mi Familia
performed by Anthony Gonzalez and Antonio Sol
7. Remember Me (Lullaby)
performed by Gael García Bernal, Gabriella Flores and Libertad García Fonzi
8. La Llorona
performed by Alanna Ubach and Antonio Sol
9. Remember Me (Reunion)
performed by Anthony Gonzalez and Ana Ofelia Murguía
10. Proud Corazón
performed by Anthony Gonzalez
11. Remember Me (Dúo)
performed by Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade
Disc 1 / Side B – SCORE
1. Will He Shoemaker?
2. Shrine and Dash
3. Miguel’s Got an Axe to Find
4. The Strum of Destiny
5. It’s All Relative
6. Crossing the Marigold Bridge
7. Dept. of Family Reunions
8. The Skeleton Key to Escape
9. The Newbie Skeleton Walk
Disc 2 / Side A – SCORE
1. Adiós Chicharrón
2. Plaza de la Cruz
3. Family Doubtings
4. Taking Sides
5. Fiesta Espectacular
6. Fiesta con de la Cruz
7. I Have a Great-Great-Grandson
8. A Blessing and a Fessing
9. Cave Dwelling on the Past
10. Somos Familia
Disc 2 / Side B – SCORE
1. Reunión Familiar de Rivera
2. A Family Dysfunction
3. Grabbing a Photo Opportunity
4. The Show Must Go On
5. For Whom the Bell Tolls
6. A Run for the Ages
7. One Year Later
8. Coco – Día de los Muertos Suite
Ratatouille also made the list this year! Like Coco, the artwork found on the cover and inside is worthy of display. Ratatouille may have the best looking vinyl, though.

The Ratatouille album is split up into two discs. Here’s the tracklist for both records:

Disc One – Side A

1. Le Festin Performed by Camille
2. Welcome to Gusteau’s
3. “This is me.”
4. Granny Get Your Gun
5. 100 Rat Dash
6. Wall Rat
7. Cast of Cooks
8. A Real Gourmet Kitchen

Disc One – Side B

1. Souped Up
2. Is It Soup Yet?
3. A New Deal
4. Remy Drives a Linguini
5. Colette Shows Him Le Ropes
6. Special Order
7. Kiss & Vinegar
8. Losing Control

Disc Two – Side A

1. Heist to See You
2. The Paper Chase
3. Remy’s Revenge
4. Abandoning Ship
5. Dinner Rush

Disc Two – Side B

1. Anyone Can Cook
2. End Creditouilles
3. Ratatouille Main Theme

The WALL-E LP is a bit different than the others. Each of the two records is made from Eco Vinyl. Since they’re produced from recycled material, each vinyl will be a different color and pattern.

For whatever reason, Mondo has zero details about this soundtrack. We know it features Thomas Newman’s score and will be available at booth 5137. Like the other albums, this one is also $40.

Oddly, there is one LP missing from the SDCC page. In the e-mail we received, Mondo included an image of the cover art and vinyl for Pixar’s UP. Why it’s not on the website is unknown. Hopefully, it shows up soon, so we can give you more info.

