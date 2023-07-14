Mondo To Release Beautiful LPs of Pixar Classics At SDCC

Mondo will be bringing exclusive Pixar LPs to this year’s SDCC! Check out below what will be available at booth 5137!
Coco’s soundtrack has been remastered specifically for the 180-gram vinyl records. Side A of the first disc contains all the songs, while the remaining side and second disc are filled with Michael Giacchino’s score. It is an SDCC exclusive and is priced at $40
The 2X Coco LP will be available at booth 5137. Check out the tracklist below.
Disc 1 / Side A – SONGS
The Ratatouille album is split up into two discs. Here’s the tracklist for both records:
Disc One – Side A
1. Le Festin Performed by Camille
2. Welcome to Gusteau’s
3. “This is me.”
4. Granny Get Your Gun
5. 100 Rat Dash
6. Wall Rat
7. Cast of Cooks
8. A Real Gourmet Kitchen
Disc One – Side B
1. Souped Up
2. Is It Soup Yet?
3. A New Deal
4. Remy Drives a Linguini
5. Colette Shows Him Le Ropes
6. Special Order
7. Kiss & Vinegar
8. Losing Control
Disc Two – Side A
1. Heist to See You
2. The Paper Chase
3. Remy’s Revenge
4. Abandoning Ship
5. Dinner Rush
Disc Two – Side B
1. Anyone Can Cook
2. End Creditouilles
3. Ratatouille Main Theme
The WALL-E LP is a bit different than the others. Each of the two records is made from Eco Vinyl. Since they’re produced from recycled material, each vinyl will be a different color and pattern.
For whatever reason, Mondo has zero details about this soundtrack. We know it features Thomas Newman’s score and will be available at booth 5137. Like the other albums, this one is also $40.
Oddly, there is one LP missing from the SDCC page. In the e-mail we received, Mondo included an image of the cover art and vinyl for Pixar’s UP. Why it’s not on the website is unknown. Hopefully, it shows up soon, so we can give you more info.
