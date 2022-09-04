Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle To Wear Sanderson Sisters Costumes For Oogie Boogie Bash

Halloween has just recently kicked off at the Disneyland Resort and now Disney has announced that the special ‘Hocus Pocus,’ Sanderson Sister costumes for Disney Cruise Line will also be appearing at the Oogie Boogie Bash.

This night-time, special ticketed event, in Disney California Adventure has sold out already. But those attending will get to see Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the witchy sisters.

Minnie Mouse is dressed as Winifred Sanderson. Daisy Duck is costuming as Sarah Sanderson and Clarabelle Cow is pretending to be Mary Sanderson for Halloween.

So those of you that got tickets you are in for a special treat.

