Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Halloween Parade 2022 Report

With the return of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, guests got to experience the return of the “Boo-To-You” parade after a three-year absence. The Halloween party has faced some less than pleasant weather so far. Some parades have been cancelled, leaving only one parade on those nights. The potential weather issue makes it risky to wait for the second parade during the party. One parade happens at about 9:15pm and then the second one at 11:15pm, if you skip first one and second one gets rained out then you miss the parade. On the night I attended the Mickey Not So Scary Halloween Party, the weather forecast showed no rain. The touring strategy of seeing the second parade worked very well that night.

In the days leading up to the first night of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, much fanfare was given to “Powerline Max” being part of beginning of parade. Based on my viewing location for the parade, I could see those characters come out for a type of dance party. However, they are really not part of the parade.

Since it did not rain, we got to see the Headless Horseman stroll down Main Street USA. Though he arrived well before the first float, it was nice to see a parade being held without rain procedures during my visit.

In case anyone forgets the name of the parade, the signature sign begins the actual parade. If you have watched this parade before, I would like to apologize for the song I just stuck in your head- “Boo-To-You…and you and you and you.” Also, I would like it to be noted that our area remained seated during the parade. This brought tears to my eyes, not seeing everyone stand up and placing kids on their shoulders. Of course, my poor photography skills got enhanced negatively by remaining seated–you have been warned!

In between the key float elements of the parade, characters would dance and perform for guests lining the streets.

Following that, guests see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy go by. Of course, the side you are on will determine which two you see.

Another group of characters from Peter Pan follow that float.

Tinkerbelle then arrives on her large float.

The next float to appear asks if a pirate life is for you.

The gravedigger characters arrive next. Though they do not create as many sparks with their shovel anymore, they still add to this parade.

After this, the spookiness continued.

Next, we go back to the Disney version of the old west. Grab you partner and dance.

In case you were wondering, the good ol’ Country Bears wants to welcome everyone watching the “Boo-To-You” parade.

Since this parade highlights much of Magic Kingdom, we need a little “Buzz Lightyear.”

Edna Mode arrived to remind us that superheroes do not need capes. This indicated the beginning of The Incredibles section of the “Boo-To-You” parade.

Next, Wreck-It-Ralph told us to just eat candy since it tastes good. The “Sugar Rush” team followed along.

Naturally, this parade needs some “scary” aspects. The villains followed the “Sugar Rush.”

In typical Disney fashion, they want us to know when the parade is over. The parade concludes with a sign saying, “The End.”

Much was made in the days after the first night that the Song of the South characters were no longer part of this parade. However, since that attraction will adjust to a new theme, I did not see anything shocking about that. I hope you enjoyed seeing some of my experience at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. If you plan to attend this year, I hope you already have you tickets with many nights being sold out. Also, if you plan to attend, good luck with the weather.