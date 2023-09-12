Mickey Mouse Skeleton Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Magic Kingdom







The Mickey Mouse Skeleton Popcorn bucket has finally arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort! The bucket costs $24 and comes with free popcorn for the first fill. It is also limited to only two per customer.

Popcorn can go in the opening in the back of Mickey’s head. The white parts of the costume glow in the dark. His candy bucket lights up too!

The strap features Mickey Jack-o-Lanterns and Spiderwebs with hidden Mickey Spiders.

According to Mickey Blog the popcorn bucket can be found in the following locations:

Hub Popcorn cart between paths leading to Fantasyland and Tomorrowland

Popcorn Cart by Gaston’s Tavern in Fantasyland

Hub Popcorn Cart between paths leading to Liberty Square and Adventureland

Popcorn cart in Adventureland

Hopefully he won’t be too hard to get as he was already released in Disneyland almost two weeks ago. This should keep scalpers down a bit.

Now if we could just get the Hocus Pocus Minnie Mouse sipper over at Walt Disney World that would be great!

