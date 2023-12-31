Mickey Mouse and Friends Pieces Available at Hot Topic

Get ready for 2024 with some Mickey and Friends pieces at Hot Topic. The pieces feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and more!
Let’s take a look!
Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Front & Back Group Girls Oversized T-Shirt – $29.90 – $33.90
Sizes XS- 3X
Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Front & Back Group Girls Oversized T-Shirt Plus Size – $34.90
Sizes 0-5
“This magical tee will be an excellent addition to your Disney wardrobe! It has an oversized fit and features a printed front and back design of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and the rest of the Excellent 8! Comes with drop shoulders and a back yoke with hang tab. The perfect ‘fit for a day at the Disney Parks!”
Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Mom Jeans With Belt- $59.90
Sizes 0-15
Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Mom Jeans With Belt Plus Size – $64.90
Sizes 16-28
“Step out with a little Disney flair! These magical, light wash mom jeans feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and the rest of the Excellent 8 printed down the legs. Comes with front and back pockets and rolled cuffs. Complete with a black belt with a trio of embroidered Mickey Mouse head silhouettes.”
Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Girls Denim Varsity Jacket- $69.90
Sizes XS-3X
Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Girls Denim Varsity Jacket Plus Size- $74.90
Sizes 0-5
“Show off your Disney spirit with this stylish varsity jacket! Featuring a denim body with an “M” and Mickey Mouse’s face embroidered at the chest. Comes with white varsity stripes on the collar and cuffs, snap-buttons down the front and front pockets. Complete with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and the rest of the Excellent 8 printed on the back.”
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
