Mickey and Minnie Candy Corn Loungefly Stitch Shoppe Collection Releases on September 8

Loungefly’s Stitch Shoppe plans on launching another Halloween collection at 9AM PST/ 12PM EST on September 8! This collection called “Mickey and Minnie Candy Corn” features a vintage style and bold candy corn inspired colors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly (@stitchshoppebyloungefly)

There are a few different character silhouettes around the bottom of the skirt. A Minnie jack-o-lantern, a Mickey ghost, A Mickey spider, a Minnie spider and a Mickey bat are visible. I am thinking there are Mickey and Minnie versions of each creature around the bottom.

“Be scary fashionable this Halloween with the Stitch Shoppe Mickey & Minnie Mouse Candy Corn Sandy Skirt. Against a backdrop of candy corn colored panels, the cameos along the bottom feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse as spiders, ghosts, bats, and pumpkins. Along the hem are spider webs, bats, and stars. The lanterns are lit to reveal this hauntingly cute Disney design.

This Sandy style skirt is made of super soft stretch sateen (97% cotton/3% spandex). Hitting just at the knee on most, the Disney Mickey and Minnie Halloween Sandy Skirt features a zipper back, pockets, elastic waist band (for extra comfort), and a button closure. This versatile skirt can easily be paired with tees, blouses, sweaters, and more to dress it up or down.

Each skirt also comes with a matching enamel pin of Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

Along with this collection will be a Mickey Spider Bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly (@stitchshoppebyloungefly)

“Your wardrobe is in for a scare with this Stitch Shoppe Mickey Mouse Spider Crossbody Bag. The Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse Spider Crossbody is a dome, 3D figural design with moving legs! It features an adjustable shoulder strap that you can detach to swap with other straps. It may spook you just how much you’ll be able to fit in this spacious purse.

The Stitch Shoppe Mickey Mouse Spider Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has sturdy metal hardware, an adjustable chain shoulder strap (detachable), three dimensional half dome ears, and features: applique, movable legs, and printed details.”

The Mickey Ghost Bag will also be coming soon and from one of the panels in the skirt, the ghost would fit nicely.

The Minnie Jack-O-Lantern Pieces that are coming soon, would also got well with this outfit.

Follow the link to be notified when it releases.

“Loungefly Disney Glow Face Minnie Pumpkin Figural Crossbody Bag! Pack all your treats inside and wait for a delightful trick with just a flick—of the lights. When the lights go out, Minnie’s mouth, eyes, and nose, on this pumpkin-shaped figural bag, glow! Green trim for Minnie’s bow—and the stem at the top—add a fresh complementary color to the jack-o’-lantern orange face and ears, brought to life with applique and embroidered details. Unzip the pumpkin top, and there’s plenty of room for storing just what you need for trick-or-treat fun. It’s the perfect accessory for Halloween adventures—or for adding wonderfully wicked mischief when visiting all your regular haunts.”

Follow the link to be notified when it releases.

“Loungefly Disney Glow Face Minnie Pumpkin Mini Backpack! Pack all your treats inside and wait for a delightful trick with just a flick—of the lights. When the lights go out, Minnie’s mouth, eyes, and nose, on this pumpkin-shaped figural backpack, glow! Green trim for Minnie’s bow—and the shoulder straps—add a fresh complementary color to the jack-o’-lantern orange face and ears, brought to life with applique and embroidered details. On the back, Minnie’s pumpkin face makes an encore appearance in the pumpkin patch. It’s the perfect accessory for Halloween fun—or for adding wonderfully wicked mischief when visiting all your regular haunts.”

Follow the link to be notified when it releases.

“Loungefly Disney Glow Face Minnie Pumpkin Flap Wallet! When the lights go out, Minnie’s mouth, eyes, and nose glow! Green trim for Minnie’s bow adds a fresh complementary color to the jack-o’-lantern orange face and ears, brought to life with applique and embroidered details. On the inside of this wallet, there are 4 slots on either side for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. It’s the perfect accessory for keeping your valuables safe during your Halloween adventures—or for adding wonderfully wicked mischief when visiting all your regular haunts.”

Again, the Candy Corn clothing pieces and the Mickey Spider bag will release on September 8, 2022 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. The other pieces don’t have a release date poste yet, but you can sign up to be notified when they drop.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!