Menu Items Revealed For EPCOT International Festival of the Arts







EPCOT will once again host their annual International Festival of the Arts event at Walt Disney World. The event will run from January 12 through February 19 and is available to everyone with regular EPCOT theme park admission.

For each of these events, Disney brings us outdoor kitchens or in this case, “studios” with various food and beverage options available for purchase. Today we got a look at the menus coming to the event!

The Deconstructed Dish

Food Items:

Deconstructed BLT : Pork belly, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam

: Pork belly, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key Lime Curd, “Key Lime” Mousse, Graham Cracker Cake, and Meringues (The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Beverages:

Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep (Non-alcoholic beverage)

(Non-alcoholic beverage) Wicked Weed Brewing Blank Canvas Belgian Blonde Witbier

Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep with bourbon

Cuisine Classique

Food Items:

Beef Wellington : Mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, and puff pastry with red wine demi-glace

: Mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, and puff pastry with red wine demi-glace Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. mussels with sautéed tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs

Beverages:

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Sum of All Colors IPA (New)

Tesselaarsdal Pinot Noir (New)

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic

Food Items:

Blueberry-filled Pastry Tart with purple icing (The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Rainbow Cake with freeze dried SKITTLES bite sized candies

bite sized candies Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last.)

Beverages:

Grape Smoothie with freeze dried SKITTLES bite sized candies (Non-alcoholic beverage)

bite sized candies (Non-alcoholic beverage) 3 Daughters Brewing Black Cherry Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Blood Orange Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Passion Fruit Hard Cider

Rainbow Hard Cider Flight

81Bay Brewing Co. Green with Envy Blonde Ale

81Bay Brewing Co. Blue Butterfly Lager

Urban Artifact The Gadget Raspberry & Blackberry Midwest Fruit Tart

Rainbow Beer Flight

The Craftsman’s Courtyard

Food Items:

Grilled Pork Belly with salsa verde, broccoli rabe, pickled peppers, and raclette cheese on grilled sourdough (New)

with salsa verde, broccoli rabe, pickled peppers, and raclette cheese on grilled sourdough Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak with caramelized onions and mushrooms, blue cheese fondue, and arugula on a grilled French roll (New)

Beverages:

BrewDog Jet Black Heart Nitro Oatmeal Stout

Coffee Old Fashioned Cocktail

Refreshment Outpost

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Co. Blueberry Mochi Berliner Weisse

The Tank Brewing Co. Street Art Amber

Brewery Ommegang Neon Rainbows IPA

Pastoral Palate

Food Items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and balsamic glaze

with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and balsamic glaze Black Forest Cake: Chocolate mousse with morello cherries and chantilly cream

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale

Frozen Rosé

A Play on Rosé Flight

Marietta Old Vine Rosé

The Artist’s Table

Food Items:

Duck and Dumplings: Smoked duck breast, ricotta dumplings, baby vegetables, and duck jus

Smoked duck breast, ricotta dumplings, baby vegetables, and duck jus Hummingbird Cake: Banana and pecan cake dipped in cream cheese icing with caramel sauce and warm pineapple compote

Beverages:

Wicked Weed Pineapple Daydream IPA (New)

Brew Hub Jazzberry Wheat Jam Ale (New)

Lost Coast Brewery Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout (New)

Migration Pinot Noir (New)

Beer Flight also available

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-spiced Lamb

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dips (Plant-based Item)

with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dips Chocolate Cake with pomegranate mousse and pomegranate whipped cream (New)

Beverages:

Twinings Chai Tea with Sprite and mint (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Grizzly Pear Hard Cider (New)

Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider (New)

Keel Farms Blueberry Lavender Hard Cider (New)

Chai Tea Mint Mimosa: Twinings Chai Tea with Key lime sparkling wine and mint (New)

Twinings Chai Tea with Key lime sparkling wine and mint Hard Cider Flight

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina

Food Items:

Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli (The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli Passion Fruit-filled Mango Cheesecake with coconut-pineapple cake, dragon fruit gelée, and dragon fruit-strawberry sauce (New)

Beverages:

Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Frozen Piña Colada

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

Gourmet Landscapes

Food Items:

Verjus-roasted Beets with goat cheese, petite lettuce, blackberry gastrique, and spiced pecans (New) (The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

with goat cheese, petite lettuce, blackberry gastrique, and spiced pecans Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce

with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce Wild Mushroom Risotto with truffle shavings and zinfandel reduction (Plant-based Item)

Beverages:

Whole Hog Brewery Raspberry Chéret Double Radler

Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt Brut

The Meeker Vineyard Winemaker’s Handprint Merlot

Frozen Scotch Cocktail: Scotch and herbal tea garnished with a chocolate nail

Refreshment Port

Food Items:

Gnocchi Poutine with red wine-braised beef, cheese curds, basil, and burrata

with red wine-braised beef, cheese curds, basil, and burrata Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Blood Orange Cosmo : Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with blood orange, cranberry, and lime

: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with blood orange, cranberry, and lime Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Blueberry Lemon & Lavender Hard Seltzer

Deco Delights

Food Item:

Neapolitan Dessert Trio: Chocolate tart, vanilla bean cheesecake, and strawberry mousse (New) (The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Blonde Nitro

81Bay Brewing Co. Vanilla Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Milk Stout

Espresso Martini featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Beer Flight

Pop Eats

Food Items:

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese

Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese

Rock the Dots White Chocolate and Orange Mousse with vanilla bean chiffon cake (New)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA

Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with boba pearls

Refreshment Station

Frozen Slushy: Coca-Cola, dragon fruit, or watermelon

Connections Eatery

Beverage:

Orange-Lemonade Cocktail: Three Olives Blueberry Vodka, lemonade, and orange juice with cotton candy

L’Art de la Cuisine Française

Food Items:

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain : Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl

: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl Saumon Fumé Mousse et Aspic, Blini et Fromage de Chevre: Salmon mousse, smoked salmon, dill, and flaxseed biscuit, served cold (New)

Vol-au-Vent de Saumon et Epinards, Sauce Chardonnay: Puff pastry with salmon and spinach and a chardonnay-shallot sauce, served warm (New)

Puff pastry with salmon and spinach and a chardonnay-shallot sauce, served warm Duo de Saumon Hot and Cold: Enjoy both of the salmon offerings (New)

Enjoy both of the salmon offerings Moelleux aux Noisettes, Croustillant Noisettes, Coulis Framboise et Mangue: Molten Valrhona chocolate cake, hazelnut crunch, and mango-raspberry coulis (New)

Beverages:

Frozen French Martini : Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juices with lemon-lime foam

: Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juices with lemon-lime foam Elderflower Liqueur Cocktail: St. Germain Liqueur, sparkling wine, and mint (New)

St. Germain Liqueur, sparkling wine, and mint Charles Lafitte, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnel Champenoise French Rosé Sparkling Wine

Pinot Noir J. de Villebois (New)

El Artista Hambriento

Food Items:

Carne Asada: Chipotle-marinated beef sirloin, grilled queso fresco, Nopales salad with queso fresco foam and chicharron dust

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Rubí Delicioso Margarita : Tromba Blanco Tequila, Lejay Blackcurrant Liqueur, citrus, mint, spicy agave, and beet juice

: Tromba Blanco Tequila, Lejay Blackcurrant Liqueur, citrus, mint, spicy agave, and beet juice Smokey Banana Bliss Margarita: Ten to One Rum, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, banana purée, and lime juice

Goshiki

Food Items:

Wagyu Bun: Steamed bun filled with American wagyu beef served with green shiso sauce

Steamed bun filled with American wagyu beef served with green shiso sauce Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped Sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce

Donut-shaped Sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce Ichigo Mochi – Daifuku: Daifuku mochi filled with fresh strawberry, sweet azuki bean paste, and white chocolate served with strawberry cream

Beverages:

Murasaki Blueberry Drink: Sweet blueberry and cream (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Sweet blueberry and cream (Non-alcoholic beverage) Mikan Orange IPA

Masu Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup

Blueberry Cocktail: Nigori sake with sweet blueberry, cream, and yuzu

The Painted Panda

Food Items:

General Tso’s Chicken Shumai

Char Siu Pork Bun

Sesame Balls with red bean paste

Beverages:

Black and White Bubble Tea with black tea, milk, chocolate, and black & white boba pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Lucky Foo Pale Ale

Silk River Hard Lemonade with vodka, lavender-coconut syrup, and lemonade

Butterfly Blue: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, and magic boba pearls

L’Arte di Mangiare

Food Items:

Mozzarella Fritta: Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments

Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments Conchiglie Ripiene: Baked stuffed conchiglie pasta with beef, ricotta, peas, pomodoro, and creamy sauce

Baked stuffed conchiglie pasta with beef, ricotta, peas, pomodoro, and creamy sauce Torta Ricotta di Cioccolata: Chocolate cheesecake and whipped cream

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Langhe Nebbiolo

Prosecco

Italian Sangria (Red or White)

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Elderflower Sparkling Cocktail: Mint-infused elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and sparkling blood orange

Swirled Showcase

Food Items:

Soft-serve in a Waffle Con e Vanilla Chocolate Cupcake (New)

e Cream Soda Float with Vanilla Soft-serve

Strawberry Fanta Float with cupcake soft-serve (New)

Funnel Cake

Crazy Chocolate Funnel Cake Sandwich: Mini funnel cake sandwich with vanilla ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar, and sprinkles (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)

Pistachio Palette Cold Brew: A flavorful masterpiece featuring Joffrey’s Shakin’ JamaicanCold Brew, pistachio syrup, and milk topped with whipped cream and colorful sprinkles (Alcoholic version available with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur)

Near Canada

Realism Roseberry Cold Brew: A lively swirl of flavors featuring Joffrey’s Shakin’ JamaicanCold Brew, strawberry rose syrup, and milk topped with whipped cream and colorful sprinkles (Alcoholic version available with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur)

Showcase Plaza (Near Disney Traders)

Brushstroke Berry Bliss: A vibrant combination of frozen lemon, Minute Maid Lemonade, raspberry syrup, and iced tea garnished with lemon (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

The American Adventure

Pastel Pineberry Frost: A pastel work of art featuring frozen lemon, Minute Maid Lemonade, and pineberry syrup garnished with lemon (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

These items will be available starting on January 12, 2024.

