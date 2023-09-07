McDonald’s McBoo Happy Meal Loungefly Has Been Revealed!







Fellow Loungefly fans we have found the missing McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal bucket character from the trio, McBoo. In a recent Instagram post it appears that Loungefly is teasing a ghost crossbody bag coming soon to BoxLunch Gifts.

If you look at the design and the face, it is the missing McBoo design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by loungefly (@loungefly)

Loungefly has already released the McPunk’n and McGoblin bags to their site. McPunk’n is available on several different sites and the witchy McGoblin is a Loungefly exclusive. So it stands to reason the McBoo will be BoxLunch exclusive.

We knew from an earlier image it was coming! Now it looks like the mystery of the missing McBoo has been solved!

We don’t yet know when it’s releasing but I’m thinking it will be soon as they just promoted it. So keep watching BoxLunch!

Will you be picking this one up too? What do you think?

Comment and let us know!