Marvel Studios VFX Workers Are Filing For Unionization







Many have been talking about how Marvel films and shows have been decreasing in quality lately. We’ve heard various VFX professionals speak out against the company, the demands, the pay, crunch time, etc. Victoria Alonso, who was in charge of post-production, was fired. Now the workers who create the virtual effects for Marvel have had enough and want to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE.)

In this case, I think they should be allowed to unionize. They are seemingly being taken advantage of.

The group wanting to unionize is made up of more than 50 employees at Marvel Studios, including VFX artists, production managers, data wranglers, witness camera operators and assistants. Many of them have signed authorization cards asking Disney to recognize their union. They have also filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to request a unionization vote sometime this month, but as early as August 21.

IATSE VFX Organizer Mark Patch offered this comment on the situation:

“For almost half a century, workers in the visual-effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry. This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do.”

Vulture, who first covered this story even pointed out that while the union can cover other groups like costuming and make-up, the VFX workers have not been, even though they are key to the final productions.

“VFX professionals have been unable to claim benefits such as paid overtime and health care, and have been at the mercy of pronounced labor shortages and managers’ unrealistic deadlines — despite the workers’ increasing indispensability within popular culture.”

Bella Huffman, who works as a VFX coordinator, offered this statement:

“Turnaround times don’t apply to us, protected hours don’t apply to us, and pay equity doesn’t apply to us. Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who’s suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won’t be exploited.”

Disney and Marvel have come under fire recently for the poor VFX jobs done on theatrical releases or Disney+ shows. Marvel uses these employees for practically every film and show they do. We have already been hearing how some outside VFX workers don’t even want to work with Marvel over past experiences. Of course, those hired internally would probably face harsher conditions and a much larger workload. Leading to production delays and a lower-quality finished product.

Given the writer and actor strikes, Disney will likely not be keen on another unionized group in their midst. But these workers are exactly why unions were created in the first place. I hope they succeed.

Source: Vulture