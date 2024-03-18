Marvel Studios Head of Television Teases Possible “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Return







During a recent interview with Agents of Fandom, Marvel Studios Head of Television, Brad Winderbaum, teased that Marvel might want to return to the “Agents of S.H. I.E.L.D.” It premiered on A.B.C. in Sep. 2013 and concluded with its seventh and final season in Aug. 2020.) show after they film “Daredevil: Born Again.”

According to C.B.R., Winderbaum told Agents of Fandom, “We’re in production on Daredevil: Born Again in New York. They’re shooting as we speak. I’m seeing text messages come up from the set. “Agents of S.H. I.E.L.D.” is probably the next show that [we’re] going to kind of revisit and revive… a really strong… and one of my favorite pockets of our universe and our fandom. And… you never know is the answer!”

Now, this does not mean that an “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” return is imminent, but it does show that they are indeed considering a “revisit” to the television show like they are doing with the Netflix “Daredevil” show.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” ran for seven seasons from September 2013- August 2020 with 136 episodes in total.

The Marvel series for A.B.C. was created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen. While it did reference the MCU and had some cross-over characters, it was mainly its own story, set within the film universe.

While the show made it through seven seasons, it was almost canceled after Season 4, but Disney pushed for a renewal and got the fifth season that was supposed to wrap up the show. Instead, it got two more short seasons afterward. However, Marvel decided to cancel the show after the seventh season.

Here is the “Agents of S.H. I.E.L.D.” synopsis:

“The worldwide law-enforcement organization known as S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division) employs an elite team of agents who investigate strange occurrences around the globe and beyond. Its members — each of whom brings a specialty to the group — work to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.“

My son is a big “Agents of S.H. I.E.L.D.” fan and would love to see a return done right. Hopefully, Marvel can hit the target with “Daredevil: Born Again” so we can see “Agents of S.H. I.E.L.D.” revived.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: C.B.R., Wikipedia