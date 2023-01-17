Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer For MCU Phase Five

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was rather underwhelming. Ever since the defeat of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame the MCU has been lacking in terms of direction. Things started off with movies like the heavily anticipated Black Widow film and crowd pleasing shows like WandaVision and Loki in early 2021. But things began to look down when The Eternals and Ms. Marvel showed audience fatigue.







But now with the fast approaching Phase Five we now have a clearer vision of the MCU going forward. The “Multiverse Saga” as it’s being dubbed, is finally starting to take shape. And leading up to this new phase Marvel released a new teaser via the @Marvel_India Twitter account:

Interrupting your regularly scheduled feed to bring you this important message – PHASE 5 signal has been intercepted! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7Ni5OAfcI2 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) January 16, 2023

While it was a brief presentation we are now officially hyping up the eventual clash between the Avengers and Kang the Conqueror (Played by: Jonathan Majors). We are shown a few quick clips from Phase Four and then transition into Phase Five.







Phase Five will feature a shorter film list than the last one. Some see that as a positive as they won’t need to go to the theaters nearly every other month.



– Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17th, 2023)

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th, 2023)

– The Marvels (Jul. 28th, 2023)

– Captain America: New World Order (May 3rd, 2024)

– Thunderbolts (Jul. 26th, 2024)

– Blade (Sept. 6th, 2024)







Phase Five will also feature a handful of shows streaming exclusively on Disney+.



– What If…? Season 2 (9 Episodes) (Early 2023)

– Secret Invasion (6 Episodes) (Early 2023)

– Loki Season 2 (6 Episodes) (Mid 2023)

– Ironheart (6 Episodes) (Mid 2023)

– Echo (? Episodes) (Late 2023)

– Agatha: Coven of Chaos (9 Episodes) (Late 2023)

– Daredevil: Born Again (18 Episodes) (Early 2024)



Hopefully fans will be excited to see all these big adventures after the past couple years delivering some disappointing results.



Are you excited to see what the next phase of the Multiverse Saga has to offer? Let us know.