Marvel Has Revealed The Disney+ Release Dates for ‘Echo’ and ‘Loki’ Season 2







Marvel has revealed the release dates for ‘Loki’ season two and ‘Echo’ for Disney+.

‘Loki’ will stream episodically starting on October 6, 2023. ‘Echo’ will drop all the episodes at once on November 29, 2023.

Marvel Studios🤝@DisneyPlus A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

The second season of ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’ will each contain six episodes.

Currently, there isn’t a synopsis listed for ‘Loki’ on Marvel’s site, but we do have one for ‘Echo.’ The synopsis reads:

“Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

