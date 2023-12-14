Marvel Has Hired Matthew Orton To Write New Material Ahead of Reshoots For Captain America: Brave New World







It seems that since Disney has pushed back the release of “Captain America: Brave New World,” by several months, they want to use the time to make changes to the film. According to Deadline, Disney has hired Matthew Orton to write new material and scenes for the film ahead of reshoots that will take place in “spring-summer of 2024.”

While Deadline says that reshoots normally last a few days to a couple of weeks, it does sound like this could be more extensive, given that they want new scenes written, and the reshooting time frame seemingly runs for a while.

This news comes just a few months after a new team was put on “Daredevil: Born Again” for Disney+. That show was already 50% finished, but they fired the old team and brought in a completely new one.

It seems that Disney is starting to realize that they can not go half in on films and shows, and people will come just because it’s “Marvel.”

Disney has not given any official reasons for the new hire and reshoots, but many assume it’s because the film isn’t coming together like they wanted, or they are worried it will fail at the box office like almost every recent Marvel film.

Source: Deadline