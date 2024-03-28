Marvel Announces New Online Hero Shooter Game “Marvel Rivals”







The world of hero shooters is about to get a new challenger. Chinese-based game developer and publisher NetEase is teaming up with the world of Marvel Comics to give players a new free-to-play PvP experience with Marvel Rivals.

The official description for the game reads: “Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!“

The game is set to launch with 18 playable heroes. The launch roster consists of Rocket Raccoon, Star Lord, Black Panther, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Namor, Magneto, Magik, Storm, Peni Parker, Luna Snow, Loki, Bruce Banner/Hulk, Spider-Man, Groot, Mantis, Punisher and Magneto. More heroes and villains will be added over time.



NetEase began a partnership with Marvel in 2017 and has developed two other games, Marvel Super War in 2019 and Marvel Duel in 2020, both for mobile devices. NetEase is the former distributor of Blizzard Entertainment games in China and localized the popular hero shooter Overwatch in the region until early 2023 when their partnership ended. This is the first hero shooter NetEase has released since they ended their agreement with Blizzard.







Unlike most other hero shooters, the game will be first person instead of third person. However, it is unknown how this game will fare in the competitive space. While it does feature a well-known license, other established shooters such as Overwatch 2, Team Fortress 2, and Paladins have already cornered the market. Other big names in the genre, such as Battleborn, have since shut down.



What do you think? Will Marvel Rivals be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with the other big dogs of the hero shooter space? Or will they fade away like other past failures, such as the Avengers game? Let us know your thoughts.



