Marvel Announces Captain America 4 Title Change







The fourth Captain America film starring Anthony Mackie, as the new Captain America, has just gotten a name change. The film was going to be called ‘Captain America New World Order,’ and now it’s being called ‘Captain American Brave New World.”

Marvel Studios made the announcement on Twitter:

Captain America: Brave New World In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/u1kCgLolsL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2023

This will be the first film with Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. Previously the character was Falcon and then took on the mantle of Captain America after ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ show on Disney+.

So far, not much has been leaked about the plot of the film other than the director, Julias Onah, calling it a “paranoid thriller.”

Harrison Ford is joining the franchise, replacing William Hurt as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross after Hurt passed away. He can be seen working on the film with Mackie. Ford will also be in the ‘Thunderbolts’ film as Ross.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

