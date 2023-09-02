“Margaritaville” Jimmy Buffett Passes Away At Age 76







We have some sad news for you today. Jimmy Buffett, famous for his song “Margaritaville” that led to resorts, restaurants, and more, has died at age 76.

Mr. Buffett passed away on September 1, according to his official website.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett was born in 1946, and his “Margaritaville” song was released on Valentine’s Day, 1977 when he was 31 years old. The song was even inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame back in 2016.

Over the years, the popularity of the song led to him spinning the name off into a Broadway show, resorts, apparel lines, food items, alcohol, a radio station, and restaurants like the Margaritaville Restaurant in Universal Orlando.

He recently made it onto the Forbes New Billionaire’s List just this year.

We do not yet know the cause of the singer’s death, but we do know that he had canceled some concerts he had scheduled in May over an illness and hospitalization. It’s unclear if that played a part in his passing.

Mr. Buffet is survived by his wife, Jane; two daughters, Savannah and Sarah; and a son, Cameron.

We are sad to hear of his passing. But his memory will live on for a long time.

Source: AP