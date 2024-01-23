Madame Web Projected To Have A Lower Opening Than Morbius







SONY’s upcoming Spider-Verse film, Madame Web, hasn’t been received as well and they may have originally hoped. The female lead spin-off which features four spider-women teaming up to prevent a villain from the future from changing the timeline has been mocked online ever since its first trailer, which currently sits and nearly twice as many dislikes with over 208K against 112K Likes.







The poor reception to the trailer is so bad that, according to box office mojo, analysts predict the film will only bring in $25 Million – $35 Million at the domestic box office on its three-day opening weekend. That is less than SONY’s previous Marvel disaster Morbius which had an opening of $39.1 Million. They also predict that the film will have an overall domestic performance of $56 Million – $101 Million (where Morbius made $73.9 Million domestic).







Some of the reasons as to why the film is seeing such pushback can be attributed to a couple of factors. First was the underwhelming and confusing debut trailer that showed off very little of the action (due to either SONY wanting to keep certain parts of the film a surprise or that they weren’t ready in time for the trailer).







The second major reason is that casual audiences aren’t familiar with the characters. Almost nobody outside of hardcore Marvel fans or those who watch the Spider-Man cartoons is aware of who Madame Web even is. Not to mention a number ion the characters were race-swapped from their original versions, causing more confusion.







The third reason is potential brand confusion as this film is in no way connected with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or directly connected with Spider-Man. Not to mention with this being a SONY Marvel film many remember Morbius or Venom and decide to pass on it.







And lastly is possibly due to fatigue with the genre. Disney/Marvel just released The Marvels, which went on to lose millions at the box office and is now the lowest-earning MCU film of all time. Seeing another female-lead hero team just after that fiasco probably doesn’t seem appealing to some audiences.



As more and more films released in this series, the vision of SONY having their own Spider-Man Cinematic Universe grows fainter and fainter. It’s only a matter of time before they throw in the towel.



What do you think? Will Madame Web go on to prove the skeptics wrong? Or will it be a tangled-up mess? Let us know.



[Source: Gamerant]