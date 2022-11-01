Luke, Leia, and Han Drop Into Fortnite For Skywalker Week!

Epic Games has officially kicked off Skywalker Week with Fortnite v22.30. Original Trilogy Star Wars fans will be able to scoop up skins based on Han, Luke, and Leia starting today until 9 AM ET on November 8, 2022. Also hidden throughout the Battle Royale game will be Imperial chests containing various classic lightsabers belonging to Luke and Darth Vader.

Stormtroopers have returned as well, along with the E-11 blaster rifles. This weapon can be obtained in multiple ways, either through Bars, in chests, or lying on the ground. When you head into the item shop, you’ll be able to pick up the nine new player skins. Each character will have three skins, unique weapons, bling, or a glider.

Luke Skywalker:

Luke Skywalker Outfit : Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero.

: Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero. Training Remote Back Bling : You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.)

: You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.) Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe : Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes.

: Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes. X-34 Landspeeder Glider: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they aren’t in demand.

Princess Leia:

Leia Organa Outfit : Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon.

: Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon. R2-D2 Back Bling : Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.)

: Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.) Electrostaff Pickaxe: One of many weapons in a bounty hunter’s arsenal.

Han Solo:

Han Solo Outfit : Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder.

: Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder. Millennium Falcon Back Bling : She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.)

: She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.) Vibro-staff Pickaxe: Boba Fett™? Where?

Here are some changes and bug fixes that come along with this update:

The Skywalker Week changes and Pulse Rifle are not included in competitive playlists.

The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper has been removed from tournament playlists.

The Explosive Goo Gun has been removed from Zero Build tournament playlists.

Players are now able to collect Reboot Cards without being blocked by invisible collision.

[Source: Epic Games]