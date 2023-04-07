Lucasfilm Releases New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer and Clarifies It is the Final Film







Lucasfilm has released another trailer for the final ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ film. It has also apparently been confirmed as the final film in the franchise by Disney. The movie is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and ahead of the debut, Disney put out a press release that listed the fifth film as the ‘highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise’.

Here is a look at the latest trailer:

The write-up says:

“Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score.”

I hope it’s good. There are so many rumors about this film, and it’s been pushed back several times. Let’s pray it’s good.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

