Lowes Halloween Disney Blow Molds Back In Stock Online

If you were interested in some of the Disney Halloween blow molds at Lowes they are back in stock online and many are finding them in store. Previously they were released early online and sold out very quickly.
Mickey Mouse with Candy Corn Hat Blow Mold – $49.98
- LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 10-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse head with candy corn hat, LED light
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
- COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with black, white, orange, yellow and pink exterior
- POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability”
Mickey Mouse Ghost Blow Mold – $48.98
- LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse ghost, LED light
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
- COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white exterior, black and purple accents
- POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability”
Minnie Mouse Ghost Blow Mold – $48.98
“Make a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations with Minnie Mouse yard decor! This adorable blow mold Minnie Mouse is styled as a cheery ghost draped in white with black facial features and purple accents. Perfect for indoor or outdoor Halloween decor, this ghostly Minnie Mouse decor lights up with energy-efficient LED light. Pairs perfectly with Mickey Mouse styled as a ghost.
- LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 24-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Minnie Mouse ghost, LED light
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
- COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white exterior, black and purple accents
- POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability“
Grab them while you can!
