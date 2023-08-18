Lowes Halloween Disney Blow Molds Back In Stock Online

If you were interested in some of the Disney Halloween blow molds at Lowes they are back in stock online and many are finding them in store. Previously they were released early online and sold out very quickly.

“Make a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations with Mickey Mouse yard decor! This adorable blow mold Mickey Mouse is styled with a candy corn hat atop Mickey’s iconic head and ears. Perfect for indoor or outdoor Halloween decor, this sweet Mickey Mouse decor lights up with energy-efficient LED light.

“Make a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations with Mickey Mouse yard decor! This adorable blow mold Mickey Mouse is styled as a cheery ghost draped in white with black facial features and purple bat wings. Perfect for indoor or outdoor Halloween decor, this ghostly Mickey Mouse decor lights up with energy-efficient LED light. Pairs perfectly with Minnie Mouse styled as a ghost.

LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse ghost, LED light

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light

COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white exterior, black and purple accents

POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in

INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability”

“Make a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations with Minnie Mouse yard decor! This adorable blow mold Minnie Mouse is styled as a cheery ghost draped in white with black facial features and purple accents. Perfect for indoor or outdoor Halloween decor, this ghostly Minnie Mouse decor lights up with energy-efficient LED light. Pairs perfectly with Mickey Mouse styled as a ghost.