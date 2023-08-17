Loungefly’s New Hocus Pocus Merchandise is Now Available!







Loungefly fans we have a new drop! The Sanderson sisters are back and there’s a lot to pay for if you want this collection. There are pieces featuring Thackery Binx, Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, their house and more!

Let’s take a look!

“Open the door to frightfully fun adventures with our Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ House Mini Backpack. This cozy-looking house, with warmly lit windows and puffs of smoke pouring through the chimney, is full of bewitching surprises. The door on the front opens on a hinge, and inside, you’ll find the Sanderson Sisters! Dani Dennison and Max Dennison approach the house as they carry their jack-o’-lantern candy buckets to the door. A front zipper pocket above secures smaller items for all your travels. In the dark, the windows of the house glow! Details continue on the side pockets, one of which includes the water mill wheel adjacent to the house. On the back, the Sanderson Sisters make a grand appearance, with the words “Come, We Fly!” in gold print. Haunt your next housewarming party or simply make a spellbinding entrance wherever you go.”

“The cozy-looking house, with warmly lit windows and puffs of smoke rising through the chimney, comes to life in applique and debossed detail. The Sanderson Sisters are there at the door to greet Dani Dennison and Max Dennison as they approach with their jack-o’-lantern candy buckets. In the dark, the windows of the house glow! On the back, the Sanderson Sisters make a grand encore appearance, with the words “Come, We Fly!” in gold print. Inside, there are 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for displaying your ID. A die-cut crescent moon shape on the clear slot adds a bewitching touch. Haunt your next housewarming party or simply make a spellbinding entrance wherever you go.”

“Stir up a delightful commotion with the right ingredients for a captivating potion. Our Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Cauldron Crossbody is absolutely bewitching! Fill this cauldron-shaped bag with all the things you need to have a wickedly wonderful day. The zip-around top allows you to lift the lid on the cauldron to fill it. An elegant debossed motif of Binx, stars, moons, and candle shapes runs along the bottom of the cauldron. Lenticular details, at the top, reveal bubbles rising—or, in an alternate view, Winifred’s face peering into the potion. A vegan-leather charm of the Sanderson Sisters finishes the look. In the dark, the green haze that bubbles up around the Sanderson Sisters on the vegan leather charm glows—and so does the vial of potion that they hold. Make a spellbinding entrance wherever you go with this frighteningly fun accessory.”

“Stir up a delightful commotion with the right ingredients for a captivating potion. Our Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Cauldron Accordion Wallet is absolutely bewitching! On the front, the Sanderson Sisters gather around the cauldron to brew up some fun. They also make a fabulous encore on the back, with plumes of the potion rising up around them, a beaker of green liquid in their midst. In the dark, the potion from the cauldron and the steam rising from it glow in the dark—along with the potion in the vial on the back. Inside, you’ll find plenty of places to store cards or your ID. Make a spellbinding entrance wherever you go with this frighteningly fun accessory.”



“Slip through the shadows and moonlit streets in style with our Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Binx Hoodie. This spellbinding, comfy hoodie features Binx’s bright yellow eyes, which glow in the dark! Adorable cat ears stick out from the hood, and Binx’s tail curls around the Black Flame Candle on the front pocket. On one sleeve, you’ll find the words, “I put a spell on you,” and on the other sleeve, you’ll find all three Sanderson Sisters. Visit your favorite haunts in bewitching style with this warm and eye-catching hoodie.”

I have to admit I’m bummed because last year I ordered the Hocus Pocus hoodie and it never was sent. I got a refund because they no longer had it in stock. This year there’s another one, but my size is gone already. That is a me problem though.

The tail in the back is fantastic!

“Cast a spell for the perfect outfit with the Loungefly Hocus Pocus Binx Plush Mini Backpack! This accessory gives shape to Thackery Binx as he takes his feline form. On the top zipper pocket, Thackery’s ears accompany embroidered facial features. His paws dangle from the zipper pocket below as he holds the infamous Black Flame Candle. Turn down the lights to see Binx watch over the candle’s glow-in-the-dark flame with LED details on his eyes! On the back, Thackery Binx makes an encore appearance near his sister’s grave while a detachable tail appears below. A loyal companion for any Hocus Pocus fan, this mini backpack will protect any belongings under its care. Act fast to collect this exclusive Loungefly accessory; supplies are limited.”

A few other pieces are also available.

