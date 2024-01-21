Loungefly x Disney Western Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch Items Coming Soon







Loungefly has unveiled some new items coming in February. Among the upcoming items are super fun Western-style pieces featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Stitch!

Let’s take a look!

“Kick up your boots and get ready to two-step in out-of-this-world style. Say yeehaw to our exclusive Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Western Stitch Mini Backpack. Disney’s Stitch comes to life in country Western fashion. His applique hat rises up over the top, and it’s made of faux suede material. In fact, you’ll find a variety of materials on this accessory, including distressed faux leather, cotton knit material, and whip stitching for the roping on the side pockets.”

The back of the piece is so cute! It has Stitch with Scrump!

Here is the lining.

“The Loungefly exclusive Disney Lilo & Stitch Western Stitch Zip-Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with antique gold-colored metal hardware. Additional features include applique, embroidered, distressed faux leather, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

“Howdy, pals! This cowboy is here to show you the ropes. Wrangle the fashion of the wild frontier with the Loungefly Western Mickey Mouse Cosplay Mini Backpack, where Mickey is dressed in his finest ranch attire. On the front, Mickey’s ears pop through a textured wide-brimmed hat while embroidered details highlight his facial features. Down below, the bag’s front zipper pocket shows his checkered shirt and coordinating bandana scarf. A shiny gold belt buckle ties the look together as it sits above his denim pants.”

“Yoo-hoo! Or should we say, yeehaw! Wrangle the fashion of the wild frontier with the Loungefly Western Minnie Mouse Cosplay Mini Backpack. On the front, Minnie’s ears pop through an adorable wide-brimmed hat while embroidered features highlight her facial features. Down below, the bag’s front zipper pocket shows her trendy outfit, complete with embroidered flowers on her shirt and faux suede fringe vest. A shiny gold belt buckle ties the look together as it sits above her denim pants.”

“Howdy, pals! Wrangle the fashion of the wild frontier with the Loungefly Western Mickey and Minnie Crossbody Bag. Denim fabric backs the bag’s top flap, where a molded metal horseshoe sits in the center. A white border showcases Mickey’s iconic silhouette on either side while fringed details hang onto the bag’s design below. Minnie and Mickey wear wide-brimmed hats as embroidered flowers bloom around them, and white piping frames the bag’s sides. “

“The Loungefly Western Mickey and Minnie Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

“Howdy, pals! This cowboy is here to show you the ropes. Wrangle the fashion of the wild frontier with the Loungefly Western Mickey Mouse Canvas Tote Bag, where Mickey is dressed in his finest ranch attire. On the front, Mickey’s ears pop through a wide-brimmed hat that extends past the tote’s edge.”

Sizes S-3XL

“The Loungefly Western Mickey Unisex Hoodie is made of French Terry cotton (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Extra-large lanyard-style drawcords add versatility in wear and fit and are perfect for displaying your favorite pins. Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% Spandex.”

“Howdy, pals! Wrangle the fashion of the wild frontier with the Loungefly Western Mickey and Minnie Belt Buckle Collector Box Pin. On the front, a lavish belt buckle takes shape with molded metal details and iconic Mickey silhouettes. In the center, Mickey and Minnie ride a horse through the desert while dressed in their finest ranch attire.”

Other items include stationary items.

These will be available in February.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!