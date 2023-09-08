Loungefly x Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Stitch Shoppe Pieces







What’s this? It appears Loungefly has some new Disney pieces coming as part of their Stitch Shoppe. So far there appears to be a skirt, blouse and Zero crossbody bag which is now available!

(The shirt and skirt are coming soon)

Let’s take a look!

This bag measures about 12”W x 9.5”H x 7.75”D.”

“Here, boy! We’ve summoned a kindred spirit to join your next haunt. Jack Skellington’s ghostly companion takes shape with the Stitch Shoppe Zero Figural Crossbody Bag, which uses three-dimensional details to bring Zero to life. As daylight fades, you’ll see him give off a chilling glow. This loveable guard dog will keep your belongings safe on any adventure and is a loyal companion for any outfit.

The Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Zero Figural Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap and gold-colored hardware. Additional features include applique, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

Each bag also comes with an enamel pin of Zero and a Jack Skellington jack-o’-lantern, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!

This bag is an officially licensed Disney product.”

Sizes XS-4XL

“In our town of Halloween, haunt couture is always top of mind. Dress for the occasion with the Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas “Kelly” Top. On the front, Jack Skellington’s bowtie accompanies a skull motif embroidered along the neckline. As daylight fades, you’ll see the stitched details glow in the dark. This versatile shirt is a trendy option for any time of day and can be paired with various skirts or pants to create the perfect Disney-themed outfit.

This Kelly-style top is made of 97% cotton and 3% Spandex. This scoop tee is super soft and stretchy and features embroidered glow-in-the-dark details on the front. This quarter-length shirt covers the shoulders and can be easily layered with cute sweaters and coats during cooler temperatures.

Each top also comes with an enamel pin of Zero and a Jack Skellington jack-o’-lantern, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!

This top is officially licensed by Disney.”

Sizes XS-4XL

“Dress for the occasion with the Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas “Sandy” Skirt. In this design, Jack Skellington and other residents from Halloween Town take a ride on a spooky carousel. Look closely and you’ll find the Mayor, Sally, Zero, Lock, Shock, Barrel, and Oogie Boogie as they bob up and down on carved jack-o’-lanterns. A thrilling motif of bats, black cats, and ghosts accompany the carousel above.

This fun and vibrant skirt is made of stretch sateen (97% cotton, 3% Spandex) and hits just at the knee at most. This Sandy-style skirt features a zipper back, pockets, an elastic waistband (for extra comfort), and a button closure. This versatile item can be easily paired with tees, blouses, sweaters, and more to dress it up or down.

Each skirt also comes with an enamel pin of Zero and a Jack Skellington jack-o’-lantern, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!

This skirt is officially licensed by Disney.”