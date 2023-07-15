Loungefly x Disney Halloween Pieces Coming Soon Including Mouse Ears!







We are heading towards the spooky season of Halloween and Loungefly has a bunch of new Disney Halloween items coming, including adorable Halloween Mickey balloon-inspired pieces! There are Hocus Pocus items including a cauldron bag, Nightmare Before Christmas pieces and more!

Let’s take a look!

“Our Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Cauldron Crossbody is absolutely bewitching! Fill this cauldron-shaped bag with all the things you need to have a wickedly wonderful day. The zip-around top allows you to lift the lid on the cauldron to fill it. An elegant debossed motif of Binx, stars, moons, and candle shapes runs along the bottom of the cauldron. Lenticular details, at the top, reveal bubbles rising—or, in an alternate view, Winifred’s face peering into the potion.”

“This accessory gives shape to Thackery Binx as he takes his feline form. On the top zipper pocket, Thackery’s ears accompany embroidered facial features. His paws dangle from the zipper pocket below as he holds the infamous Black Flame Candle. Turn down the lights to see Binx watch over the candle’s glow-in-the-dark flame with LED details on his eyes!”

“ This vintage “book” style crossbody bag features all kinds of bewitchingly fun details. On the front “cover,” the Sanderson Sisters gather around the cauldron, and the words “Hocus Pocus” appear in gold-foil details. When you open the front flap, you’ll see the words “Hocus Pocus” in gold as well.”

This adorable piece glows-in-the-dark!

“Looking sweet, all dressed up for trick or treat! Our Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Candy Corn Cosplay Mini Backpack is bewitchingly fun. Minnie Mouse’s ears and candy corn-striped witch hat rise up over the top of the backpack, and her face comes to life with adorable embroidered details.”

“Looking sweet for trick or treat! Our Loungefly Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Candy Corn Ear Headband is double the fun. The ears for this headband are candy corn-shaped pieces with Mickey and Minnie Mouse faces, and Minnie’s bow is a wrapped sweet.”

“Fresh off the vine, the exclusive Loungefly Mickey Pumpkin Mini Backpack is your pick of the bunch for a fun and festive fall! On the front, Mickey Mouse wears a pumpkin-shaped costume. Donning the stem as a hat, Mickey sneaks a look with sparkly glitter details to highlight his face and ears. A jack-o’-lantern lights up with a happy grin below as a candy-shaped zipper charm appears nearby.”

“Happy haunts to you and your boo! The exclusive Loungefly Mickey Ghost Mini Backpack embraces the spirit of the Halloween season. On the front, three-dimensional details give shape to Micky Mouse as he dresses like a ghost.”

“Yoo-hoo and boo! Be scary fashionable with our Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Spider Mini Backpack. This spooktacular spider-shaped accessory has a round, domed front featuring Minnie Mouse’s sweet face. Her orange bow, which complements the sleek black-colored design, rises up over the top, and her spider legs stick out—four on each side.”

“Yoo-hoo and boo! Be scary fashionable with our Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Spider Crossbody Bag. The front flap for this spooktacular accessory takes the shape of a spider web. From it, an enamel charm of Minnie Mouse as a spider hangs on a rivet. Minnie’s classic bow, in orange, rises up over the top. A debossed all-over print of spiderwebs creates an elegant design. In the dark, the web on the flap, along with Minnie Mouse’s face on the enamel charm, glow.”

“Put a spirited swing in your step with our Loungefly Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Spider Ear Headband. Intricate spiderwebs fill in the ears for this headband, and appliques of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, as spiders, dangle from a rivet at the top, so they can swing back and forth. In the dark, the webs and faces of each spider glow! The orange bow in the center is removable for a versatile look.”

“Sweep even the bravest off their feet with the Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Pumpkin Head Mini Backpack! Taking the form of the Pumpkin King himself, the front of this accessory shows Jack Skellington as he treats the citizens of Halloween Town to a scare. A winged bat bowtie accompanies his frighteningly stylish pinstripe suit, and he holds a flaming jack-o’-lantern in his hands below”

This one is reversible! So a two-for-one!

“On the front, a quilted jack-o’-lantern gives a wicked grin as flames flicker through its carved face. Turn down the lights to see the flames illuminate the night with glow-in-the-dark details. On the back, a winged bat bowtie accompanies Jack Skellington’s frighteningly stylish pinstripe suit. “

“ On the front, Oogie gives a menacing glare from the textured, woven material of his body. Unzip his mouth to hear what he has to say… but be careful not to let the bugs within the pocket’s lining escape! A vegan leather charm of Oogie’s dice accompanies the bag’s striped nylon strap, where some creepy crawlies appear at each end.”

This one is a lot of fun and very different and I love it!

“Paying homage to a gift prepared by the citizens of Halloween Town, this bag takes the shape of a zombified duck toy. Stuff your coins into the detachable coin bag at the duck’s head, and get quick access to your belongings by tucking them into the pocket on the duck’s wing. Debossed bullet holes accompany the duck’s body, which unzips along the seam to stash your tricks.”

“Season’s greetings! Jack Skellington has prepared a special gift with the exclusive Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas Townhall Mini Backpack. Paying homage to the beloved holiday overlay from the Haunted Mansion theme park ride, this accessory takes the shape of the ghostly manor.”

“Paying homage to the beloved holiday overlay from the Haunted Mansion theme park ride, this accessory features a frighteningly festive present on the front zipper pocket. Up above, a teddy bear gives a haunting grin as it pops out of the box.”

Stitch Shoppe Items

There are some Stitch Shoppe pieces coming as well. The Minnie Balloon pieces are amazing!

“Float down Main Street, U.S.A. with a boo-tiful balloon that won’t fly away. Take along our Stitch Shoppe Disney Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Balloon Figural Crossbody bag. Elevate your look with this frighteningly fun accessory, which takes the shape of a Minnie Mouse pumpkin balloon with rainbow holographic details to make it look like a “mylar foil” balloon from the parks. And, in the dark, Minnie Mouse’s face glows, along with the dots on her 3D green bow.”

“Float down Main Street, U.S.A. in boo-tiful style! Our Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Balloon Headband is a frighteningly fun addition to your wardrobe. The “ears” for this headband are applique Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse “mylar foil” pumpkin balloons in fall orange colors with pops of green for the stem for Mickey and on the bow for Minnie.”

