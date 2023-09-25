Loungefly Will Release Disney’s Gingerbread and Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Collections in One Week

Loungefly has announced that they intend to launch their Mickey and Friends Gingerbread collection and their Nightmare Before Christmas holiday collection on October 2 at 9 AM PST/ 12 PM EST.
In case you missed it here are the prices for the collections:
Mickey and Friends Gingerbread
Mickey and Friends Gingerbread House Mini Backpack – $85
Here is the lining.
Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie Mini Backpack With Ear Headband – $100
Here are the ears by themselves.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Crossbody Bag – $70
One side of the bag features Mickey and the other side features Minnie.
It measures 9″W x 9″H x 3″D.
Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Zip Around Wallet – $40
Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Hoodie – $70
Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Unisex T-Shirt – $35
Nightmare Before Christmas
Nightmare Before Christmas Tree String Lights Glow Mini Backpack- $85
Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath String Lights Glow Crossbody Bag – $75
Nightmare Before Christmas Tree String Lights Glow Zip Around Wallet – $40
Nightmare Before Christmas Tree String Lights Unisex Hoodie- $70
Sizes S-3XL
There will also be pins, a lanyard and a keychain.
These will drop on Monday, October 2, 2023.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
