Loungefly To Reschedule Disney 100 Platinum Series Mickey Mouse Pieces







Since this article was posted Loungelfy announced they were rescheduling the launch due to changes to their website.

A new time has not yet been announced.

Loungefly has announced that they will be doing a “Platinum Series” to celebrate Disney turning 100. In a previous image they alluded to having five (the Fab Five) mini-backpacks coming in the collection. Today the first offering, featuring Mickey Mouse, will drop on Loungefly.com at 9AM PST / 12 PM EST.

Now these pieces are very limited with 2,200 mini backpacks and 1350 wallets across both Loungefly.com and FunkoEurope.com.

“3/7 at 9am PST! Kickstart your #Disney100 Limited Edition Platinum Series collection with our Mickey Mouse backpack and wallet (LE 2200 & LE 1350). Exclusively available at Loungefly.com & FunkoEurope.com!”

They are being limited one per household, but they will likely still end up on Mercari or eBay with resellers somehow having multiples.

“The exclusive Loungefly Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Cosplay Mini Backpack is foil printed with vegan leather (polyurethane) trim. Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

This backpack is an officially licensed Disney product.

Backpack dimensions: 9”W x 10.5”H x 4.5”D”

Here’s a look at the back side of the piece and the lining:

“The exclusive Loungefly Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Cosplay Zip Around Wallet is foil printed with vegan leather (polyurethane) trim. Wallet zips closed with sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

This wallet is an officially licensed Disney product.

Wallet dimensions: 6”W x 4”H”

The backside is red and the inside features the same lining as the mini backpack:

These will launch today 2/7 at 9AM PST / Noon EST. You don’t want to miss it!

