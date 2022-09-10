Loungefly Huey, Dewey, and Louie Trick or Treat Collection Coming Soon

Do you remember the old ‘Trick or Treat’ Halloween special featuring Huey, Dewey, Louie, Donald Duck and Witch Hazel? It was a staple of the Disney Halloween specials when I was a child. Now Loungefly is releasing a new line featuring Donald’s nephews in their Halloween costumes on Monday, September 12 at 9AM PST/ 12PM EST.
I love it!
Loungefly posted the announcement on social media:
“No tricks, just treats! Our newest collection features Huey, Dewey, and Louie from the fan-favorite Disney short and includes a hooded sweatshirt, & button-up shirt ~ coming Monday, 9/12 at 9am PST to Loungefly.com!”
Here’s a sneak Peek at the pieces:
Huey, Dewey and Louie Hoodie
Sizes S-3X
This should be around $70.
The Camp Shirt features the three ducks and Witch Hazel.
Sizes S-3X
I think it will be around $48.
If you’ve never seen the 1956 special take a look at this video!
I’ve always had a soft spot for these boys in their Halloween costumes. Besides the fact I grew up loving Trick-or-Treat but the first pin I ever bought was a pin with Huey, Dewey and Louie from the special!
Again, these will release on Monday, September 12 at 9AM PST/ 12PM EST on the Loungefly site!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
