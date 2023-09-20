Loungefly Disney100 Black and White Vault and Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club Pieces







Disney has once again teamed up with Loungefly for a new Disney100 black and white Vault line celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. The Vault pieces are Amazon exclusive and will be released the end of this month. There are also some adorable Mickey Mouse Club pieces as well.**

These are all sold by Loungefly via Amazon.

Let’s take a look!

Pre-order for September 29, 2023 release.

“From Walt Disney’s Black and White Vault, this mini backpack features Mickey & Friends!

Featuring incredible detail to bring Mickey & Friends to life, this Loungefly mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps. Inside, the backpack continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining.

Bring home a piece of Walt Disney’s Black and White Vault today!“

The lining is also black and white to match the theming!

This piece will be released on October 11, 2023.

“From Walt Disney’s Black and White Vault, this wallet features Mickey & Friends!

Featuring incredible detail to bring Mickey & Friends to life, this Loungefly wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), zips closed with sturdy metal hardware, and has credit card slots as well as a clear slot for holding your ID. Note the unique, coordinating inside lining!“

This item will release on September 29, 2023.

“From Walt Disney’s Black and White Vault, this 4-piece pin set features Mickey & Friends!

Featuring incredible detail to bring Mickey & Friends to life, this Loungefly pin set will enhance any outfit or accessory with style! Bring home a piece of Walt Disney’s Black and White today!“

This item will release on September 29, 2023.

“From Walt Disney’s Black and White Vault Steamboat Willie, this Pop! pin features Mickey Mouse!

Featuring incredible detail to bring Mickey Mouse to life, this Loungefly Pop! pin will enhance any outfit or accessory with style! Bring home a piece of Walt Disney’s Black and White Vault Steamboat Willie today!“

Mickey Mouse Club Pieces

10.5″ X 9″ X 4″

Faux leather

Officially Licensed

Here is the lining that features “100 Years of Wonder.”

Zipper closure

8.75″ X 8.75″ X 3.5″

Faux leather

Officially licensed

This pieces also features the same Disney 100 Years of Wonder lining.

“Calling all Mouseketeers! Join the jamboree with the Loungefly Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club Zip Around Wallet. Featuring a grayscale color palette inspired by the original television show, the front of this wallet displays the show’s title card on the front. On the back, Mickey Mouse leads the way with a bass drum as he marches near the clubhouse. Perfect for Disney fans of any age, this timeless accessory will keep your belongings safe wherever you go. The Loungefly Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with sturdy metal hardware and includes four slots for holding cards with a clear slot to hold ID. Additional features include applique, embroidered, and printed details.”

