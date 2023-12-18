Loungefly Disney Villains Curse Your Hearts Line Coming Soon







Loungefly has upcoming lines featured in their “coming soon” section. These should be released in January 2024. One line many will likely love is the new Disney Villains-themed line called “Curse Your Hearts.” It features Maleficent, The Evil Queen, Ursula, Jafar and Hades.

Let’s take a look!

“The front features Disney’s Evil Queen, her face peeking up over the top pocket. Embroidered facial details bring her villainous expression to life. On the front pocket, an embroidered purple gem stands out among purple and black sequins. Black sequins frame the Evil Queen’s face, and her applique crown, covered in gold sequins, rises up over the top. Sequins continue on the top and side pockets of the backpack. On the back, you’ll find an original, printed image of The Raven perched on the Evil Queen’s heart box. Plan for wickedly fun days with this magnificent accessory.”

“Embroidered details bring her villainous facial expression to life. Black sequins frame the Evil Queen’s face, and her applique crown, covered in gold sequins, rises up over the top. On the back, you’ll find embroidered flames in green, along with an apple dripping poison, with embroidered details as well. Inside, there are approximately four slots for holding cards and one clear slot for displaying your ID. A die-cut shape of a crown, on the clear ID slot, adds a signature touch.”

“On the front, above the pocket, a die-cut applique of Disney’s Ursula appears, and she looks quite disgruntled. Her purple umbrella rises up over the top as magnificent appliques of Disney’s Flotsam and Jetsam hold their own umbrellas against torrential rain and a foil print of broken hearts. The dome of the front pocket takes on a purple umbrella shape, under which Disney’s Evil Queen appears, unamused. She’s holding her heart box, and a broken-heart zipper charm tops off the look. Original printed artwork of more Disney Villains with umbrellas appears on the side pockets, including Maleficent and Hades—both shielding themselves from the rain.”

“On the front, a die-cut shape of Disney’s Evil Queen appears. She looks unamused as she holds her heart box. In her other hand, she carries an umbrella as torrential rain falls, along with foil broken hearts. Next to her, Disney’s Hades and Maleficent hold their own umbrellas, and they look just as unhappy as the Evil Queen. On the back, the rain and broken hearts continue to fall, and Disney’s Ursula and Jafar stand side by side with their respective umbrellas.”

Sizes S- 3XL

The Loungefly Disney Villains Curse Your Hearts Unisex Hoodie is made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Additional features include an extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, applique pulls, and a lined jersey hood.”



“Enamel pin is 3 inches tall and comes in a window-display collector box.”

You can visit the links to sign up to be notified when the products are released.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!