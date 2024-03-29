Loungefly Disney Villain Sequined Snow Globe Backpacks Now Available At Hot Topic

Are you a Disney villain fan? Do you love sparkles? Are Loungefly pieces something you enjoy? If you answered yes to any of these questions, I have some news for you! Hot Topic now has four sequined, snow globe, Disney villain mini backpacks from Loungefly!
Pick your poison!
Loungefly Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Snow Globe Sequin Mini Backpack – $74.90
“Time to make some poison apples? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this backpack has red sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring the Evil Queen in the center. Comes with a dagger front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”
Loungefly Disney Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Snow Globe Sequin Mini Backpack – $74.90
“Time to crash a royal birthday party? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From Sleeping Beauty, this backpack has black sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring Maleficent in the center. Comes with a Diablo front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”
Loungefly Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Snow Globe Sequin Mini Backpack – $74.90
“Time to fool some poor unfortunate souls? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From The Little Mermaid, this backpack has purple sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring Ursula, Flotsam and Jetsam in the center. Comes with a shell front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”
Loungefly Disney Hercules Hades Snow Globe Sequin Mini Backpack – $74.90
“Time to take over Olympus? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From Hercules, this backpack has navy sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring Hades, Pain and Panic in the center. Comes with a Hades front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”
These pieces are available now!
Which one is your favorite? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.