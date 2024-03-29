Loungefly Disney Villain Sequined Snow Globe Backpacks Now Available At Hot Topic







Are you a Disney villain fan? Do you love sparkles? Are Loungefly pieces something you enjoy? If you answered yes to any of these questions, I have some news for you! Hot Topic now has four sequined, snow globe, Disney villain mini backpacks from Loungefly!

“Time to make some poison apples? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this backpack has red sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring the Evil Queen in the center. Comes with a dagger front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”

“Time to crash a royal birthday party? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From Sleeping Beauty, this backpack has black sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring Maleficent in the center. Comes with a Diablo front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”

“Time to fool some poor unfortunate souls? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From The Little Mermaid, this backpack has purple sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring Ursula, Flotsam and Jetsam in the center. Comes with a shell front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.”

Loungefly Disney Hercules Hades Snow Globe Sequin Mini Backpack – $74.90 “Time to take over Olympus? Pack your essentials into this sparkly mini backpack! From Hercules, this backpack has navy sequins all over and features a front pocket designed like a snow globe filled with confetti and starring Hades, Pain and Panic in the center. Comes with a Hades front zipper charm, side pockets and an interior drop pocket.” These pieces are available now! Which one is your favorite? Comment and let us know!