Loungefly Disney Halloween Pieces Now on Amazon, Some on Sale!







Halloween is approaching. We are almost to September, and that means it’s time to spooky accessories! If you love Loungefly but not necessarily the price tag, we have some great Halloween options that are (at the time of this article) at reduced rates as well as some fantastic pieces from the last couple of years.**

First a couple of deals.

I personally own this piece and it’s super cute! I get compliments all the time!

Faux Leather with Applique and Printed Details.

Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.

Fashion Bag For Women and Juniors. Not intended for the use of children under 12 years

Measures: 10″ W x 10″ H x 3.25″ D

The Loungefly Disney Glow Face Minnie Pumpkin Flap Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane).

Wallet zips closed, has sturdy gold-colored metal hardware, and features applique, embroidered, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating pattern of the inside lining fabric.

Wallet Dimensions: 6.5”W x 4”H (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the wallet.)

This year, pastel Halloween has been trending. These pieces from a couple of years ago were ahead of their time.

Features include shiny silver-coloured metal hardware, applique, embroidered, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

Coordinating lining

Dimensions: 9” W x 10.5” H x 4.5” D

Turn out the lights for a double dose of devilishly delightful details! The bodies of both ghosts — on both sides — glow in the dark!

You’ll find applique, embroidered and printed details along with a large storage compartment, an interior zipper pocket and adjustable shoulder strap.

Boo-tiful adventures await with this Loungefly Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Zip Around Wallet!

On the front, applique details bring Minnie Mouse, as a pink ghost, to life. Her otherworldly ears stick up over the top of the wallet, and an orange bow, sprinkled with pink polka dots, adds a terrific twist to Minnie Mouse’s classic look.

Turn out the lights, and Ghost Minnie Mouse glows in a glorious green color.

Inside, you’ll find 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. A die-cut shape of Minnie Mouse’s ears is an extra special treat.

Front zipper pocket. Adjustable shoulder straps. Top carry handle. Printed Fabric Lining.

Measures: 9″ W x 10.5″ H x 4.5″ D

Some other fantastic pieces are now available!

10.3″ X 9″ X 2.5″

This is another piece I have and love!

Zipper closure

This bag is an officially licensed Disney product.

The Loungefly Hocus Pocus Binx Holding Candle Crossbody Bag is made of faux fur with vegan leather (polyurethane) trim.

Bag has adjustable, detachable shoulder strap and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, embroidered, and printed details.

Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

Bag dimensions: 12”W x 7”H x 3.5”D (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)

This is pre-order for October 11th.

There is also a wallet for $40 HERE.

Many more Loungefly deals are available right now! It might be a good time to think about starting holiday shopping!

