Louis Leterrier Discusses Plot For Canceled Hulk Sequel







The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long history going back to 2008. For 15 years the franchise has given us many memorable stories, characters and action. But after all these years we sometimes forget how things were like during the initial first phase before the first Avengers film in 2012.



The Incredible Hulk from 2008 is considered the black sheep of the first phase. The film was distributed by Universal instead of Paramount, the film’s lead actor left the role shortly after to be replaced, and little to none of the story that was set up was ever followed through in any future films.









But what if we had gotten a sequel? What would we have seen if The Incredible Hulk 2 had been made?

Well, the film’s original director has just given us some details. While promoting his latest film Fast X. In the interview the question about his unproduced sequel came up. He said:



“There was like a whole sequel idea. There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks, there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning. Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe. You want the primeval Hulk, the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk you lose that a little bit and you get a little bit more kiddish with it. But that was the front of where I was in my movie.“



The film teased Tim Blake Nelson’s character becoming Leader in the sequel that we never got. However, Tim Black Nelson will finally reprise the role in the upcoming 4th Captain America film 16 years later.







It is a shame that we never got to see the original vision of Edward Norton’s Hulk with the possibility of William Hurt becoming Red Hulk and seeing some variation of Grey Hulk. Perhaps we would even see more of Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross and her relationship with Bruce.



What would you have wanted from the scrapped Hulk sequel?



