Loki Could Be Getting His Own Sauce at McDonald’s?







Marvel fans, get ready! It seems that Mcdonald’s has teamed up with Marvel / Disney for a promotional event, and it appears to be repackaged Sweet and Sour sauce.

Yesterday Mcdonald’s put out a teaser for a new promotion coming on August 14th.

The video flashes to different clips from films and shows that tie into Mcdonald’s and ends with the date 8.14.23.

Now, if you watch the screen after the second “Coming to America” clip, a quick Loki and Sylvie at McDonald’s scene appears.

It isn’t surprising that McDonald’s is appearing in the second season of the show, as the last trailer flashed Sylie in a retro-McDonald’s uniform.

After this teaser was posted, a video was added to TikTok by @mo0nf0x featuring a look at a box of Loki-labeled sauces.

The packaging indicates that the sauce is still the Sweet and Sour flavor, now with a green Loki label advertising a new season of the show coming to Disney+.

Choosing the Sweet and Sour sauce for a “Loki” tie-in is perfect!

McDonald’s has been doing many promotional tie-ins with other celebrities and shows.

The infamous ‘Rick and Morty’ Szechuan sauce was one of the more famous promotions. But the fast food chain often offers celebrity meals that offer guests a package of food a celebrity is associated with.

The McDonald’s app is usually slow in loading because of all the pop-ups for these tie-in meals. I am kind of curious to see what they will have on there for Loki, as he’s the God of Mischief.

Loki Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on October 6. Just in time to start the new fiscal year for Disney, which I’m sure is a deliberate choice given the show is seemingly the most anticipated Marvel offering since ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’ Disney will want to leverage the show for Disney+ subscribers and a strong start to the year. Given the issues they have been having with subscriber growth, this could be a solid boost.

No matter what, it promises to be a fun little nod to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s Logo from FreePNGLogos