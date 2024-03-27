Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Loungefly Pieces Are Coming Soon







Get ready to celebrate the 35th anniversary of ‘The Little Mermaid’ with Loungefly. There are several fun, late 1980s-inspired pieces that are coming soon. From backpacks to bags and even apparel!

You can now sign up to be notified when the pieces drop. Some pieces are available for preorder on Entertainment Earth as well.

Let’s take a look!

Entertainment Earth pre-order – $80

“This brilliant accessory re-creates the “Under the Sea” moment, where Disney’s Sebastian takes center stage. Original, in-house art of Disney’s Ariel comes to life in applique detail, her die-cut shape rising up over the top. Behind her is a hidden zipper compartment for storing smaller items on your journeys. Disney’s Flounder, in colorful print, accompanies her, along with flowing seaweed, adorable seahorses, bubbles, and musical notes. Disney’s Sebastian is also included in the scene, in the middle of a circular “bubble” zipped compartment”

Entertainment Earth preorder – $30

The Loungefly Disney The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary “Life is the Bubbles” Accordion Wallet is made of vegan leather. Other features include gold-colored metal hardware, printed, glow-in-the-dark, and applique details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

This piece is Loungefly exclusive

“This backpack features Disney’s Ursula, brought to life in sequin, applique, and embroidered detail. Her wavy hair, covered in sequins, rises above the backpack. Glittery black sequins cover the front pocket, top, and sides of this backpack. Ursula’s embroidered seashell necklace stands out on the front zippered pocket. On the back, Disney’s Flotsam and Jetsam appear intertwined, as a print—ready to help you plan out your adventures. Swim away with something special to celebrate the 35th anniversary of a classic animated film.”

“The exclusive Loungefly The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Ursula Zip-Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with antique gold-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed, embroidered, sequin, and applique details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

Entertainment Earth preorder- $70

“This fashionable red bag features Disney’s Ariel, her framed by her red hair. Her facial features are brought to life in embroidered detail as well. An applique flower adds a touch of extra color, while a vegan leather charm of a delightful seahorse tops off the look. In the dark, the seahorse glows!”

Entertainment Earth preorder – $70

“At the bottom of the front of the bag, Disney’s Ursula beckons as bubbles all around her rise. Above her, a die-cut wave conceals a hidden zipper compartment for storing smaller items on your journeys. The sea grows lighter in color as the scene changes above her: Disney’s Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian swim happily among the flowing aquatic plant life—and more bubbles.”

Entertainment Earth preorder- $60

“This passport-style bag features Disney’s Sebastian, his applique face rising up over the top. His claws, which double as a clasp, embrace a detachable coin bag. One side of the coin bag displays a sheet of music, and on the other side, a delightful seahorse swims among the bubbles.”

Entertainment Earth preorder- $40

“This brilliant accessory incorporates an all-over-pattern of the “Under the Sea” moment, where Disney’s Sebastian takes center stage. The black background makes the colors and original artwork pop.”

Entertainment Earth preorder – $20

Entertainment Earth preorder – $70

Sizes S-3XL

“This comfy hoodie features an original, large print of Ariel and Flounder. Ariel cups Flounder’s face in her hands as they share a warm and charming moment. The yellow sleeve on one side of the hoodie displays Flounder’s blue markings, and the red sleeve on the other side matches Ariel’s hair…And, in the dark, the outlines of Ariel and Flounder glow.”

Entertainment Earth preorder – $35

Sizes S-3XL

There are also some other items as well.

They should be releasing next month.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!