LEGO Unveils Three New Indiana Jones Sets #77012, #77013, #77015







Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to finally hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Ahead of that release, LEGO has three new sets inspired by the first three films in the franchise. These will be available for pre-order starting at 12 AM EST on April 1st or 9 PM PST on March 31st.

Let’s take a look!

Based on the original ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ film, this set boasts 1,545 pieces including 4 mini figures including Indiana Jones™, Satipo, Belloq, and a Hovitos Warrior.

Packed with interactive functions – Turn the 4 knobs on the model’s plinth to light up the idol, collapse a wall, and see Indiana Jones™ swing across a cavern and be chased by a massive boulder.

4 minifigures – The model set comes with 4 Indiana Jones™ movie characters: Indiana Jones with his famous hat and whip, Satipo, Belloq, and a Hovitos Warrior.

Showcase model – Measuring over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 20 in. (51 cm) wide, and 7 in. (19 cm) deep, the model can be displayed on a shelf by proud movie fans.

This set contains 600 pieces with four minifigures including Indiana Jones™, Marion Ravenwood™, Sallah™, and a mummy. There is even a statue of Anubis that you can knock over and “breakthrough” a wall.

4 minifigures – Indiana Jones™ with his famous hat and whip, Marion Ravenwood™, Sallah™, and a mummy. There are also lots of snakes: on the floor and to be pushed through a wall

Fun features – The Anubis statue can fall and break through a wall to reveal a hidden passage where a mummy appears to scare the escaping Indiana Jones™

Portable play – This set measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep, so kids can play with it at home or take it with them on playdates

This set is based off of ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.’ It contains 387 pieces with three minifigures including Indiana Jones™, Professor Henry Jones Sr.™, and a pilot.

3 minifigures – Includes Indiana Jones™ with his famous whip and his father Professor Henry Jones Sr.™, holding a diary, to ride in the buildable car toy, plus a fighter pilot to fly the buildable plane toy.

Packed with features – The fighter plane has a propeller, 2 stud shooters, and removable wings; the vintage convertible car includes a chest in the back containing an umbrella and a pistol.

Portable play – This set measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide, so kids can play with it at home or take it with them on playdates.

According to the LEGO site there will also be a ‘Temple of Doom’ set #77014. But it isn’t being shown yet and many are reporting it as cancelled.

Brickset has this photo and a price set at $79.99.

However the LEGO site still lists it in the write-ups. I’m not sure if it’s coming out or not. They may have cancelled it but haven’t yet removed it from the listings.

More adventures – Look out for the Escape from the Lost Tomb(77013), The Temple of Doom (77014) and Temple of the Golden Idol (77015) LEGO® Indiana Jones™ sets.

This is a bummer as I would have loved to see this set on shelves.

I’m sure we will be getting sets based on the current film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ closer to the theatrical release.

I love the Golden Idol and Lost Tomb sets.

What do you think? Which set (s) do you like?

Comment and let us know!