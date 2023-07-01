LEGO Disney100 Castle and Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage Sets Now Available For Preorder







If you are interested in purchasing the two new Disney LEGO sets, you can do so today on Shop Disney. Both the LEGO Disney100 Castle and the ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sister’s Cottage are now available for preorder with an expected release date of July 26, 2023.

Let’s take a look!

It can also be purchased via LEGO now if you are a VIP member or on July 4th if you are not.

“In honor of the Disney100 Celebration, this LEGO Disney Castle lovingly recreates the iconic Fantasyland attraction, from the golden towers and arched doorway to colorful stars that evoke spectacular fireworks. Detailed rooms set the scene for eight LEGO minifigures including Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel and Tiana. Other pieces, like the Enchanted Rose and Maui’s picture give a nod to other favorite Disney films. With more than 4,000 pieces, this challenging and fun set even includes a pretend clock that shows it’s almost midnight. But have no fear, take your time to enjoy every minute of building this gorgeous set that you’ll want to display happily ever after.

Set #43222

4,837 pieces

Includes eight LEGO minifigures: Cinderella, Prince Charming, Snow White, the Prince, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Also includes the Enchanted Rose, Aladdin’s lamp, the Magic Carpet, Maui picture and more

Detailed areas include Rapunzel’s studio, dining room, kitchen, parlor and balcony

Three detailed areas include King Triton’s throne rock, Ariel’s cave of wonders and Ursula’s lair

Comes with illustrated, step-by-step instructions

32” H x 24” W x 13” D“

This item is also available from LEGO today for VIP members or July 4th for those that are not. It is on backorder with a ship date of 7/20.

“Let your imagination run amok, amok, amok! Build the Sanderson Sisters’ infamous house brick by brick with this LEGO Ideas Hocus Pocus set. Recreate favorite moments from the classic film with clever features including a roof that lifts up to reveal a spooky attic, a battery-operated glowing ”fire pit,” and fun items like the Sanderson Sisters’ Spell Book, Allison’s handy box of salt and Winifred’s green ”zappers.” Included are seven LEGO minifigures of Winifred, Mary, Sarah, Dani, Allison, Max and Binx. With more than 2,000 pieces, this spelltacular Hocus Pocus set is fun and challenging to build when the moon is full, or any time.

LEGO Ideas Set #21431

2,316 pieces

Includes seven LEGO minifigures: Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Dani, Allison, Max and Binx

Also includes battery-operated light brick ”fire pit”

Detailed settings include living area, attic and garage

Comes with illustrated, step-by-step instructions

Approx. 24 2/3” x 15 1/2” x 4 1/2”