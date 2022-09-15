Kit Harrington Hopes To Return To The MCU As The Black Knight

English actor Kit Harrington is probably best known for his role as John Snow in the massively popular Game of Thrones series by HBO. The actor also appeared in films such as Pompeii, Seventh Son and both the second and third How to Train Your Dragon films. But some may have forgotten he also had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.







Harrington portrayed the Marvel villain Dane Whitman aka The Black Knight in the 2021 film The Eternals. Some may have forgotten he was even in there since his role was a rather minor one, and the film didn’t do the well at the box office. In a post-credit scene we see his open a box containing the Ebony Blade with the voice of Mahershala Ali’s version of Blade off-screen saying “Are you sure you’re ready for that Mr. Whitman?“.

Recently in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast the actor expressed his interest in returning the the MCU



“I, again, and this is true, I don’t know much of what they’re planning. And you know, I hope to be involved in future stuff, with that character, with Dane Whitman, and that he might go on and be the thing that everyone quotes at me in the street. But I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what their plans are. I know they’re going into a kind of Phase 5.“



When asked is he might play a part in the 2023 Blade film alongside Mahershala Ali he said:



“I don’t know. I know that, you know, obviously Mahershala’s voices came in at the end of Eternals, but you just don’t know where they’ll take it. And really, and I mean this genuinely and people never believe you when you say this, but they don’t tell us much really. And I think for good reason, because we’ll be in an interview like this and we’ll go and spill the beans.“



What do you think? Should Kit Harrington get another chance at the MCU as the villainous Black Knight?



Source: comicbook.com