Kit Harrington Gives Update On Black Knight’s Future

Former Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington made his MCU debut back in 2021's The Eternals as the antihero Black Knight. While the character had very little impact on the overall film a post-credit sequence hinted at him having a future at Marvel, specifically with the upcoming Blade film as Mahershala Ali made an appearance (voice only).







But since then we have had very little news on if or when he may return as The Eternals was a box office disappointment, as well as a critical failure.



Not long ago Harrington spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the character’s potential future in the MCU:



"Yeah, it was really exciting shooting that scene. That post credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film's finished. So to see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting. I don't know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don't know what they are."







He also stated that he knew about the character and initially joined the MCU to become a recurring character as opposed to being a one-off appearance:



“No, I kind of knew that playing Black Knight might be a possibility. I wasn’t that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone’s boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that’s always been part of the conversation. But like with anything, you don’t really know. You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, ‘Oh, that looks quite fun.’ But it’s up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don’t know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are.“



Perhaps since Mahershala Ali’s Blade made an appearance in the post-credit sequence perhaps the next time we see Black Knight in alongside the legendary vampire hunter. Only time will tell.



Source: comicbook.com



