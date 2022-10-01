Kingdom Hearts Animated Series Pilot Possibly Being Released Online

The Kingdom Hearts franchise is one of the biggest action-RPG series of all time. The series began all the way back in 2002 for the PlayStation 2 and was a crossover between Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series and the world of Disney. It was like nothing anyone had ever seen before and it became an instant classic.







The series has gone on to have three major installments (with a fourth currently in development) and multiple spin-off prequels and side stories. Overall the series has sold over 35 million copies worldwide and has entertained players for two decades.



For years many fans have said that the concept could work well as either a television series or an anime. Well it turns out that an animated series was indeed in development back in 2003. The series was being headed up by Seth Kearsley, known for Mummies Alive!, The Looney Tunes Show and Eight Crazy Nights. However the pilot was never picked up for a full series due to having a different feel from the games an Disney not wanting it to conflict with the games.







But now after years of wondering how such a series would play out it appears we may finally see the original pilot. Recently Seth Kearsley teased on Twitter that he had been looking through some of his old stuff and showed off a VHS tape containing the pilot. He asked if anyone knew how to convert it to digital.

Who knows an easy way to import VHS to digital?#KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/shYvBg12WG — Seth Kearsley (@SethKearsley) September 28, 2022

Though he did not specifically say he would release it, it does give us a good chance at seeing something come from this.



He also posted pictures of the script and a cast list.





It’s really exciting to see what is essentially lost media get a chance at seeing the light of day.



What do you think? Will the pilot be released online? Do you want to see Kingdom Hearts get an animated series?



Source: Nintendo Wire