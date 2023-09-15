Kevin Eastman Believes A Daredevil/TMNT Crossover Will Happen







In recent years the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rand has seen a massive resurgence with multiple television series, comics and even movies. One of the most popular iterations amongst fans being the IDW comics what introduce multiple new characters, stories and world building into the IP. The recent series The Last Ronin has become a smash hit.







Much of this is under the supervision of series co-creator Kevin Eastman. Ever since the IP was acquired by Paramount (Formerly ViacomCBS) Eastman had been brought aboard to consult and contribute on various projects relating to the IP.



Over the years, the property has seen many crossovers with the likes of Usagi Yojimbo, Batman and Power Rangers. But one universe the Turtles have yet to meet is the world of Marvel. However, we may not have to wait much longer, at least in the hopeful eyes of Eastman.







In a recent interview with Eastman, he stated that he believes a crossover between the Turtles and one of their influences, Marvel’s Daredevil, will one day happen.



“It happens In my mind a lot and often. It’s been something that, in all sincerity, I believe will happen. But if not, I’ll just do it for free and put it out. But the thing is, Daredevil as a character, long before Frank Miller, I grew up on the Bill Everett, Wally Wood, Bob Brown, and Gene Colan. Daredevil was my guy.“



“I really gravitated towards the more, I don’t want to say grounded, but you had Daredevil, Captain America and Batman; there were similarities of more human, accessible characters, but Daredevil was my favorite. But certainly, when Frank Miller came in, and Issue #158 blew us away, it was just epic.“



“But I have a story, and I have ideas, and one time, I would like that opportunity to do it. But you know, in the meantime, we were lucky enough to cross over with Ghostbusters and Batman in the comic and man, what a blast. So yeah, one day. That’s definitely bucket list.“



It is well known that Daredevil had some direct influences on the Turtles. Master Splinter trained the Turtles, while Master Stick trained Matt Murdoch. The ooze that turned the Turtles into mutants was inspired by the ooze that made Matt Murdoch blind. And The Foot Clan was a straight-up parody of The Hand.







Whether to not this crossover happens is up to Disney/Marvel. While Marvel does have some history with IDW it is unknown if IDW would have enough to be able to afford the license to feature the blind Avenger. Only time will tell.



What do you think? Do you want to see Daredevil meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?





Source: comicbook.com