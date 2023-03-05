Keanu Reeves Wants To Play Wolverine In The MCU







For some time fans have wanted to see the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For nearly 20 years 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series drew in audiences, even competing with Marvel/Disney at the box office. Now with then under the same umbrella fans have been asking who will join and when?







The recent announcement of Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman returning one last time in the Fox universe is very exciting. But who would possibly play the ravenous mutant when he eventually steps into the MCU?







With the upcoming fourth installment in the ever popular John Wick action series, the lead actor, Keanu Reeves, was recently asked via a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) if he regretted turning down any role. He replied with:



“No… but I did always want to play Wolverine.“



The actor had apparently been wanting to play the character for years with comments of it going back as far as 2018. Despite Batman being his favorite super hero he wants to play the popular lone wolf of the X-Men.







Reeves even stated in the past that he believes that joining the MCU would be a badge of honor for him.



“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. It would be cool to be a part of that.“



With the ever growing cast of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe there will most likely be room for him. Wether it be as Wolverine or another hero or even villain there is some spot he would definitely fit in.



What do you think? Would Keanu Reeves be a good Wolverine?



