Johnny Depp Says He Enjoys Exciting Fans As Captain Jack Sparrow

Over the past few years actor Johnny Depp has been through Davey Jones’ Locker and back, battling his way to restore his public image. After his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused the actor of physical abuse his career took a nosedive. But after many years of fighting back, and proving that he was the victim in the relationship, his image has been (mostly) restored.



However before he was proven to be not guilty the actor lost multiple roles, including the role of Grindlewald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.







Since then the actor has said he does not currently plan to return to the role of Jack Sparrow as he felt backstabbed by Disney for firing him. He said he would not return for $300 Million and 1 Million Alpacas (which was a joke).



Despite his negative feelings for the company the actor feels great appreciation for his fans. Recently while at the San Sebastian Film Festival the actor spoke about how he feels when he interacts with fans as the infamous pirate captain:



“I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, literally Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity is right and I’m able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line.“



The actor has demonstrated on multiple occasions his appreciation for the fans. Once the actor dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow and surprised guests on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, bringing an old rumor to life:







The actor also visited patients at hospitals dressed as the iconic character to bring some smiles to their faces:

Though we may not see him return in film form it’s nice to know that he still brings smiles to fans in the real world.



Source: DisneyDining