Jeremy Renner Is Reunited With His Snowplow and Seemingly Holds No Grudges







More than three months after Jeremy Renner was accidentally run over by his Pistenbully snowcat on New Year’s Day, the snowplow has returned to his possession.

On Thursday Renner posted a video to his stories on Instagram documenting the snowcat’s return. I think most people would be wary of the machine after an accident that almost cost them their leg, broke 30 bones, and crushed their chest. But Renner isn’t just anyone.

He even joked about the return of the plow, mentioning how it was given a police escort:

“The cat got a police escort… feels like the Green mile!”

Police have had the snowcat in their possession since January 3. After investigating they determined that the emergency brake was not engaged as it should have been and that likely caused it to roll. The brake apparently engaged correctly during their investigation and while the plow did have some unspecified mechanical issues, they believe if the brake had been engaged correctly it would have fully stopped.

I’m just happy Mr. Renner is okay and I’m happy he got his “cat” back.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter