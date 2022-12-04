Japan Airlines to Fly Disney Themed Plane

With 2023 just around the corner, Disney is gearing up for its 100th Anniversary. Both the Disneyland Resort and The Walt Disney World Resort will be celebrating this momentous occasion starting with the Disneyland Resort in January 2023.

To join in the fun, Japan Airlines (JAL) has unveiled a new livery for airplanes in its fleet to celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary. A sixteen-year-old Boeing 767-300ER will don the new Disney livery. It is a three-class, 252-passenger aircraft. The livery will be named “Jal Dream Express.” This aircraft will join nine other planes that have donned livery in the Japan Airlines fleet.

The livery will contain multiple Disney Characters including Mickey, Minnie, Ariel, Queen Elsa, Lilo, Stitch, and Woody from Toy Story.

On board the aircraft, guests can purchase items for the Jal Dream Express including a model of the aircraft. Along with the items for purchase, the interior of the Boeing 767-300ER will be themed to add to the guest experience. Some of the added theming includes customized headrest covers, a themed aircraft interior, and drink cups that feature the most recognizable Disney Characters including Mickey, Minnie, Queen Elsa, Ariel, and Princess Jasmine.

In a press release, Japan Airlines stated, “Disney’s beloved characters always give us excitement, hope, and the joy of dreaming.” They added that guests will, “spend a wonderful time in the sky on an airplane designed with Disney Characters that will make you smile.”

The JAL Dress Express is said to being debuted on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022. The plane will maintain its domestic flight schedule including flying to Fukuoka (FUK), Obihiro (OBO), Osaka (ITM), and Hakodate (HKD) within Japan.

This aircraft sounds like every Disney fan’s dream to travel on to one of the resorts around the globe. Some United States Domestic Airlines have donned character livery before – perhaps we can now get a completely themed plane. Let us know in the comments if you would love this completely themed Disney aircraft!

Source: AirwaysMag