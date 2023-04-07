James Gunn Comments On A Possible Marvel/DC Crossover







For nearly a century the worlds of both DC and Marvel have been seen as arch rivals. The world of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman is up against the world of Captain America, Spider-Man and The Hulk. There have been many shouting matches between fans over which one was better.







That want to see these characters interact has been taken advantage of multiple times as both companies had collaborated in the past on various crossover comic books. But now that both companies are owned by mega conglomerates the likelihood of seeing them interact again is highly unlikely. At least at the moment.







Last year director James Gunn, director of the highly acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy films, was made co-head of DC films at Warner Bros. Discovery. He made the transition from one universe to the next.



But some wonder if he still had any connections to his old stomping grounds at Marvel and if he could try to find a way to connect the two universes. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, someone asked him, and this is what he had to say:



“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge at DC. Who knows? That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing at DC first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.“







So if the man in charge at DC is open to a potential crossover it means it’s a sure thing right? Well, it’s actually up to both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery if such a collaboration were to happen. Not to mention both companies would want equal and fair representation so as to not make one side look better than the other.



Hopefully, in the future, we may finally see the Justice League and Avengers join forces and fight side by side. The only thing that would make it better is if Archie’s Mighty Crusaders could join as well.



